How to find out which Norwich restaurants are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 28 July 2020

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Diners can now find out which restaurants are taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help scheme, which launches next week.

Families will be able to get money off meals out. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoFamilies will be able to get money off meals out. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has launched a postcode tool to help diners find nearby eateries which are involved.

The initiative, which was announced earlier this month, will give people a discount of up to 50pc when eating or drinking soft drinks in a participating restaurant or other food establishment.

It will apply all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31, in all parts of the UK not in a local lockdown.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person when you eat or drink in.

Families can enjoy money off in the Eat Out in the Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoFamilies can enjoy money off in the Eat Out in the Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has launched a search tool to help you find the restaurants taking part within a five-mile radius of a given postcode.

You can find the map here.

The government hopes the scheme will encourage families to eat and drink out, boosting the hospitality sector during a challenging period.

When using a central Norwich postcode, some of the independent restaurants taking part include Benoli, on Orford Street, Frank’s Bar on Bedford Street and Erpingham House on Tombland.

Some of the wonderful places to eat and drink in Norfolk

Others include Gem of Norwich, on Riverside, and Benedicts on St Benedict’s Street in Norwich.

Some branches of chain restaurants may not appear in searches, but the government has confirmed the chains which are taking part. They include:

• Bannatyne Health Club

• Bill’s

• Brewdog

• Burger King

• Caffè Nero

• Center Parcs

• Costa Coffee

• Côte Brasserie

• Five Guys

• Giggling Squid

• Gourmet Burger Kitchen

• Greene King

• Wetherspoons

• KFC

• Marston’s

• Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar

• Patisserie Valerie

• Pizza Express

• Pizza Hut

• Pret A Manger

• Prezzo

• Revolution Bars Group

• Starbucks

• TGI Fridays

• The National Trust

• Turtle Bay

• Wagamama

• Yo Sushi

