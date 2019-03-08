Search

Dr. Dre’s hits to be performed by live orchestra in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 15 March 2019

Dr Dre Credit: Ed Kavishe/Wikimedia

Dr Dre Credit: Ed Kavishe/Wikimedia

Ed Kavishe/Wikimedia

Dr. Dre fans are in for a treat as a live orchestral rendition of his classic 2001 album is coming to the city.

The event, presented by No Strings Attached, will celebrate the American rapper in style at OPEN Norwich on Saturday March 23.

The show merges a traditional orchestra with hip-hop and will be accompanied by DJs, lyricists and singers.

Although Dr. Dre himself will not be attending, you can expect a full rendition of 2001 and some of his other west coast classics.

Sarah Dempsey, Live Music and Events Manager at OPEN Norwich, said: “At OPEN we love supporting the interesting and different in what we do, including live music, and what’s more unique than an orchestra covering one of the biggest rap icons of all time?

“It’s been hugely successful all over the country and it’s an amazing event that we’re really excited to bring to Norwich.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £20.90 in advance plus booking free and can be purchased at opennorwich.org.uk

This is an 18+ event.

