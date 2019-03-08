Dodie review: She has the voice of an angel

Dodie headling The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls Ross Halls

Upon arriving at the The LCR UEA in Norwich on Saturday (March 23) you were greeted with a large queue of fans who had arrived early for Dodie’s sold-out show.

The show also featured sets from two remarkable support bands, Kawala and Orla Gartland.

Orla Gartland took to the stage, as the venue started to fill up, kicking the show off with a performance that had the crowd in the palm of her hand from the first chord she played.

The Dubliner gave the audience her all with an energetic performance, backed by her great wit and stage presence, that will undoubtedly see her go from strength to strength.

Her popular songs Why Am I Like This and I Go Crazy seemed to go down a storm with the young crowds in Norwich.

Two-piece band Kawala were next to the stage and were instantly embraced by the crowd with lead singer Jim Higson’s self-proclaimed “unique” and endearing moves getting plenty of laughs and cheers.

Singles Do It Like You Do and Funky were the highlight of the night. Higson’s and Daniel McCarthy’s harmonies were fantastic making them a great duo. Kawala are definitely a band that I will be checking out again at another gig!

After both support acts had finished it was time for Dodie to take to the stage. The lights dimmed and the audience noise levels grew as Dodie emerged and began the show with her song Arms Unfolding.

She seemed overwhelmed by the reaction she received from the Norwich crowd as she introduced herself.

Blasting through her set, the audience sang along to every word of her catchy, heartfelt music as she skipped around the stage greeting her fans and smiling as she played.

Dodie is currently on tour to promote her brand new EP Human so she of course treated the audience to several tracks from it along with crowd favourites 6/10 and Sick Of Losing Soul Mates.

She has the voice of an angel and a fun presence on stage that gripped her audience on what was a roller coaster show.

