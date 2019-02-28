Search

Dodgy to bring their 25th anniversary Homegrown tour to Norwich on Saturday

28 February, 2019 - 10:17
English rock band Dodgy are bringing their 25th anniversary Homegrown tour to Norwich. Photo: Carry On Press

Carry On Press

English rock band Dodgy are bringing their ‘Celebrating 25 years of Homegrown’ tour to Norwich with a headline show at The UEA LCR this Saturday (March 2).

On the tour, the band will play their album Homegrown in full, along with some of their other hits, to celebrate the anniversary of the release of their breakthrough, gold-selling second album.

Homegrown features the hit single Staying Out for the Summer which was the band’s first Top 20 single. They quickly followed this up with album number three, Free Peace Sweet, which spawned hits like In a Room, Good Enough and If You’re Thinking of Me.

Fast forward to the present and Dodgy, having sold over a million copies of their albums worldwide, are already well underway in their major UK tour which will include a date at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

They will be supported on the tour by Babybird who are best known for their Top 5 hit You’re Gorgeous from their gold-selling album Ugly Beautiful.

Tony Wright, the lead singer of UK band Terrorvision, will also be joining them to open all of the shows with a solo set.

• Tickets to Dodgy’s show on March 2 at The UEA LCR are available for £20 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings’ website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

