DJ Spoony to launch brand new Norwich event night

PUBLISHED: 15:53 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 07 August 2019

DJ Spoony to launch new club night, Sincere, in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Out of Space Events

Supplied by Out of Space Events

British garage DJ and former BBC Radio 1 presenter DJ Spoony is set to launch a brand new event night in Norwich.

DJ Spoony to launch new club night, Sincere, in Norwich. Picture: Reuben Bastienne-LewisDJ Spoony to launch new club night, Sincere, in Norwich. Picture: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

Taking place on September 21 at OPEN the event, titled Sincere, is the first of its kind put on by East Anglian based music events business Out of Space Events.

DJ Spoony, along with a whole host of local DJs, will be bringing the biggest current and classic Urban, Garage, RnB and Hip Hop anthems from artists such as Chris Brown, Missy Elliot, Rhianna, Nelly, So Solid Crew, Beyonce, Mabel and many more.

Alongside fellow Dreem Teem members Mikee B and Timmi Magic, DJ Spoony played a vital role in popularising garage music in the UK. The Dreem Teem pushed an exciting new sound on Kiss 100 and Galaxy FM before joining BBC Radio 1 in January 2000.

Spoony went on to host the Weekend Breakfast show between October 2003 and September 2006 eventually leaving the station to concentrate on his Radio 5 Live work.

His upcoming performances include a weekly resident at O Beach Ibiza, a club in Spain known for its poolside parties, live DJs and aerial performances, until September 26, an appearance at Sincere in Norwich and two London dates in October - including a show at the Royal Albert Hall.

- Alongside event night Sincere, Out of Space also run another two themed shows - Never Forget (90s and 00s chart anthems) and Out of Space (90s dance anthems). For more informaiton visit the Out Of Space website

- Each show typically runs two to three times a year at OPEN in Norwich and at other venues around the region. The nights are aimed at those aged 18+ who enjoy dance and chart music from the 90s up until the present day.

- Tickets to see DJ Spoony in Norwich on September 21 are available for £12.50 from OPEN's website

For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

