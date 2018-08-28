Video

WATCH: Dinosaur interrupts Theatre Royal interview

Distracted by a dinosaur in the interview (Image: Archant) Archant

We sent a 7-year-old to find out more about Dinosaur World Live...here’s what happened.

Dinosaur World Live is Norwich Theatre Royal until the end of today. The cast have already been out and about on the streets of Norwich, greeting shoppers before making their appearance in the show.

Children and shoppers were surprised to see a dinosaur, a giant puppet which features in the show – but thankfully it was kept under control by trainer and guide Elizabeth Mary Williams.

Audiences will get the chance to see some of the most impressive dinosaurs discovered, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, and Giraffatitan. After the show there is an chance for brave explorers to meet the creatures up close.

For more information about the show, go to theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Dinosaur World Live is at Norwich Theatre Royal on Saturday October 27.