Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Video

WATCH: Dinosaur interrupts Theatre Royal interview

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 27 October 2018

Distracted by a dinosaur in the interview (Image: Archant)

Distracted by a dinosaur in the interview (Image: Archant)

Archant

We sent a 7-year-old to find out more about Dinosaur World Live...here’s what happened.

Dinosaur World Live is Norwich Theatre Royal until the end of today. The cast have already been out and about on the streets of Norwich, greeting shoppers before making their appearance in the show.

MORE: Shoppers get Jurassic surprise in Norwich

Children and shoppers were surprised to see a dinosaur, a giant puppet which features in the show – but thankfully it was kept under control by trainer and guide Elizabeth Mary Williams.

Audiences will get the chance to see some of the most impressive dinosaurs discovered, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, and Giraffatitan. After the show there is an chance for brave explorers to meet the creatures up close.

For more information about the show, go to theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Dinosaur World Live is at Norwich Theatre Royal on Saturday October 27.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are surrounded by dealers and addicts’ - is this Norwich’s most drug-ridden estate?

The words

This weekend is the last time drivers will use a city centre road as £2.76m works begin

King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

Oliver Bonas store opens in Norwich

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide