7 places delivering sweet treats to your door in Norwich

18 April, 2020 - 08:00
Tori Fama on her Norwich Market stall And eat it, which is one of the places delivering sweet treats around Norwich during coronavirus lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tori Fama on her Norwich Market stall And eat it, which is one of the places delivering sweet treats around Norwich during coronavirus lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From afternoon tea to traybakes, these businesses are making coronavirus lockdown a little sweeter by delivering cakes across Norwich.

Tasty treats on offer at Fabulous Brownies which delivers locally in Norwich and posts across the UK Picture: Fabulous BrowniesTasty treats on offer at Fabulous Brownies which delivers locally in Norwich and posts across the UK Picture: Fabulous Brownies

1. Fabulous Brownies

For postage across the UK visit fabulousbrownies.co.uk or for local delivery message the ‘Fabulous Brownies’ Facebook page

Emily Read has been posting gooey brownies across the UK since launching the business from her Norwich home in 2014 and with everyone stuck indoors she is now busier than ever.

She also runs a local delivery service within 10 miles of the city every Wednesday to Friday afternoon, with six brownies for £12 or 10 for £20 and £3 delivery, and customers can pick a combination of flavours which includes chocolate orange, salted caramel and Creme Egg at the moment.

Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt who own Figbar in Norwich Picture: Simon FinlayJaime and Stephanie Garbutt who own Figbar in Norwich Picture: Simon Finlay

2. Figbar

Order at saltnorwich.com/delivery

Figbar opened in 2016 and is run by chef Jamie Garbutt, who has previously worked alongside Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay, and his wife Stephanie and they have gained a legion of fans for their mouth-watering desserts.

To make sure their customers still get their Figbar fix they are selling boxes of six brownies, with three chocolate and hazelnut and three white chocolate, pistachio and raspberry, for £18 or a box of eight cakes for £27. They opened sister restaurant Salt last summer offering savoury dishes, which are also available for delivery along with bottles of wine.

Tori Fama at her cake stall And eat it at Norwich Market Picture: Denise BradleyTori Fama at her cake stall And eat it at Norwich Market Picture: Denise Bradley

3. And eat it

All the details of how to order online on the ‘And eat it’ Facebook page

Tori Fama owns And eat it on Norwich Market, but while the stall is shut due to coronavirus she has been keeping busy in the kitchen by delivering to Norwich and the surrounding areas, from postcodes NR1 to NR9.

At the moment they are delivering every Saturday, with pre-orders only, and boxes of treats are available filled with items such as rocky roads, brownies and doughnuts, with an entirely vegan one too. Prices start from £10 a box and there is free delivery.

Joaquim Teles at Teles Patisserie in Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick ButcherJoaquim Teles at Teles Patisserie in Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

4. Teles Patisserie

Order by calling 01508 538892 or email info@telespatisserie.co.uk

Artisan pastry chef Joaquim Teles learnt his craft in Portugal and now lives in Norfolk and owns Teles Patisserie a in Surlingham.

Due to coronavirus, they are now delivering the full patisserie range, including pastel de nata and fruit tarts, alongside meals and birthday cakes every Tuesday and Friday in Norwich from 5pm to 8pm with free delivery. They are also delivering every day in Surlingham, Bramerton and Rockland St Mary, on Wednesdays in Reedham and Loddon on Saturdays.

Afternoon tea is available for delivery from Walnut Tree Catering Credit: Walnut Tree CateringAfternoon tea is available for delivery from Walnut Tree Catering Credit: Walnut Tree Catering

5. Walnut Tree Catering

Order by calling 07761 840142, email Hello@walnuttreecatering.com or message on the ‘Walnut Tree Catering’ Facebook page

Enjoy tasty afternoon tea at home with all the crockery and cutlery provided, which will be picked up at a later date, and it includes sandwiches, savoury delights and cakes.

Prices start from £12.95pp, with £5 delivery in a 15 mile radius of Norwich, and they have also teamed up with a local cocktail company to do a tipsy version for £27pp, with all the details on The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars Facebook page.

Anne Falgate in her shop Cupcake & Co in Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Denise BradleyAnne Falgate in her shop Cupcake & Co in Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

6. Cupcake and Co

Order at cupcakeand.co

Cupcake and Co, based in Upper St Giles Street, is running a delivery service in Norwich every Saturday, with a minimum spend of £10 and delivery is £3.50. The deadline for orders is 6pm on Thursdays.

Options include a chocolate raspberry cookie pie, their famous cupcakes, celebration cakes, sausage rolls and doughnuts and they can also post boxes of brownies across the UK.

The Cuppie Hut at Norwich Market is run by best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe Cuppie Hut at Norwich Market is run by best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper. Picture: Brittany Woodman

7. The Cuppie Hut

While they are currently not delivering, they posted a photo on their Instagram page this week of cardboard boxes being delivered to them.

So watch this space for delivery of yummy cookies, cakes and other treats from one of Norwich Market’s most popular stalls.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

