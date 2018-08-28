Daxx & Roxane promise ‘one of the craziest shows’ as they prepare to support Bad Touch at Waterfront gig

Daxx & Roxane might be second on the bill to Bad Touch this week, but don’t expect them to be playing second fiddle, writes ADAM AIKEN.

Bad Touch will be greeted by some familiar faces in the crowd on Friday at their show at The Waterfront, Norwich.

But the Dereham-based outfit won’t be the only ones on the bill with a local connection. Support act Daxx & Roxane hail from Switzerland but have now set up home in the UK – and they recorded last year’s debut album, Ticket to Rock, at Grange Farm Studio, Emneth, in west Norfolk.

Like Bad Touch, Daxx & Roxane are making a name for themselves by putting in the shifts on the road, and frontman and bassist Cedric Pfister says the current tour has been “absolutely brilliant”.

“We are having a real blast and are really excited to play for all these different people every night around the UK. Everyone has been amazing and we’ve got some great responses from the audiences. We didn’t expect to see such a good turnout!” he said.

The four-piece have enjoyed a decent run on rock radio in recent months, and Ticket to Rock has been well received. Their classic-rock influences shine through and it’s no surprise they feel at home on the Bad Touch bill. They are fans, too.

“Bad Touch are an amazing band,” said drummer Luca Senaldi. “They have the looks, the attitude and, of course, the music is great. We already knew a couple of their old tunes and the stuff off their new album Shake a Leg is amazing.

“On top of that, they’ve been absolutely lovely to us and very supportive. They are real dudes and they totally rock.”

As well as their touring, Daxx & Roxane are working on a follow-up album – and therein lies another East Anglian link, as they have teamed up with producer Pedro Ferreira, whose previous credits include the landmark debut album of Lowestoft’s The Darkness (as well as albums by the likes of Meat Loaf and Stereophonics).

“We recently flew out to Sweden to record at SpinRoad Studios in Gothenburg with the legend Pedro Ferreira,” said lead guitarist Cal Wymann.

“It was a great session and we are really excited by what’s coming out of it. We are planning to fly back there real soon to work on some more tunes with Pedro.”

In the meantime, the tour with Bad Touch continues.

“We’re really looking forward to playing at the Waterfront,” said guitarist Simon Golaz.

“We recorded Ticket to Rock close to Norwich and played a show there last year, so it brings back good memories. It will be one of the craziest shows, with all of Bad Touch’s friends and family coming down.”

Tickets to see Daxx & Roxana support Bad Touch on November 9 at The Waterfront in Norwich are available for £17 advance from the UEA Box Office website.