Dave at the LCR music review: The energy of a stadium tour came in Norwich

Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

Santan Dave, better known as Dave, brought the energy of a full arena tour to Norwich last night has his giant skull and light show lit up UEA’s LCR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

The venue was packed out with fans of all ages as the 20-year-old rapper from Streatham, London, took to the stage opening his set with the first single off his debut number one album Pyscho Drama, Psycho.

The light show and screen complimented Dave's energy with bursts of colour and fast flashing images to match the peaks in the music.

His combination of fast, hype rapping and slower, thoughtful lyrics on the struggles of growing up black in London and mental health issues provided a solid pacing to his set.

You may also want to watch:

The crowd was bouncing off him as much as he was, fist bumping fans and taking photos with them. Moving through his album he performed some of his chart toppers not on it with 100ms, Samantha, No Words and Thiago Silva.

Dave apologised to the crowd as he nearly had to cancel the gig due to struggling with laryngitis asking Norwich to help him sing.

The crowd complied with every lyric of Funky Friday being shouted by the audience, it was a surprise he even needed to rap with the volume of the crowd.

One lucky fan was invited on stage, a UEA first year student, who was invited to rap with Dave being egged on by the crowd. It added a whole new hype to the gig.

Dave has climbed to the top of the grime scene in just four years and will stay there for a long time.

He is a must see but tickets are hard to get hold of as his UK tour is sold out.