Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Dave at the LCR music review: The energy of a stadium tour came in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:55 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 26 April 2019

Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Santan Dave, better known as Dave, brought the energy of a full arena tour to Norwich last night has his giant skull and light show lit up UEA’s LCR.

Dave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc BettsDave performing at The LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

The venue was packed out with fans of all ages as the 20-year-old rapper from Streatham, London, took to the stage opening his set with the first single off his debut number one album Pyscho Drama, Psycho.

The light show and screen complimented Dave's energy with bursts of colour and fast flashing images to match the peaks in the music.

His combination of fast, hype rapping and slower, thoughtful lyrics on the struggles of growing up black in London and mental health issues provided a solid pacing to his set.

You may also want to watch:

The crowd was bouncing off him as much as he was, fist bumping fans and taking photos with them. Moving through his album he performed some of his chart toppers not on it with 100ms, Samantha, No Words and Thiago Silva.

Dave apologised to the crowd as he nearly had to cancel the gig due to struggling with laryngitis asking Norwich to help him sing.

The crowd complied with every lyric of Funky Friday being shouted by the audience, it was a surprise he even needed to rap with the volume of the crowd.

One lucky fan was invited on stage, a UEA first year student, who was invited to rap with Dave being egged on by the crowd. It added a whole new hype to the gig.

Dave has climbed to the top of the grime scene in just four years and will stay there for a long time.

He is a must see but tickets are hard to get hold of as his UK tour is sold out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Jail for Norwich man who made former partner’s life hell

Kalum Aldous-Morris. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Jail for Norwich man who made former partner’s life hell

Kalum Aldous-Morris. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Gresham’s headteacher: if pupils want to protest like Greta Thunberg we must support them

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (right) at the House of Commons Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

WATCH: a Norfolk new homes site created in ‘virtual reality’

An artist's impression of the new site at Cringleford but now a video shows so much more. Pic: Big Sky Developments/Ingleton Wood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists