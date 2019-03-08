Audience handed smartphones in pioneering N&N Festival show

Would you delete your online legacy at the moment of your death? User Not Found is a pioneering and intimate new play by celebrated theatre company Dante or Die and award-winning writer Chris Goode.

Taking place on May 13 in Norwich Theatre Royal's newly-refurbished and re-named Prelude restaurant, audience members will be given a smartphone and a pair of headphones to be immersed in one man's story, as he's faced with keeping or deleting his partner's online existence.

This location-based storytelling piece is presented by the theatre in partnership with the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Now on tour playing in cafes around the UK, the award-winning 90-minute show premiered to sell-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, having previously previewed at venues which included the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich.

It follows the story of Terry and Luka who were together for nine years until Luka left Terry. Then Luka died leaving Terry as his online legacy executor.

In a rapidly changing digital age, a story of contemporary grief is presented through this intimate, funny performance that gently interrogates our need for connection and the fate of our digital afterlives.

Examined with humour and heartbreak, it was created by Dante Or Die's joint artistic directors Daphna Attias, who also directs, and Terry Donovan.

The words are by Chris Goode who is recognised as one of Britain's most innovative and ground-breaking theatre-makers.

Having previously been performed by Terry Donovan, the sole character is portrayed on tour by Andy McLeod who sits amongst the audience as he narrates his story, with his voice heard live through headphones.

His words are entwined with an evocative new score by Yaniv Fridel and immersive lighting and set design by Zia Bergin.

Dante or Die also collaborated with digital agency Marmelo Digital to build a bespoke app that syncs smartphones and is central to the performance of the play.

There are two performances on May 13 at 6pm and tickets cost from £10 to £15 and the performances will have embedded captioning.

To book, log onto theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.