Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Dan Walsh Trio to perform in Norwich

02 May, 2019 - 11:32
Dan Walsh Trio. Picture: Kate Gallow

Dan Walsh Trio. Picture: Kate Gallow

Kate Gallow

The an Walsh Trio are set to perform in Norwich.

After two stripped back solo albums, Dan Walsh returns with a brand new album and UK tour with the new Dan Walsh Trio. The tour kicks off today in Penrith, Cumbria, after a successful first tour for the trio last year, and stops at Anteros Arts Foundation in Norwich on May 9.

The forthcoming album, which is due for release this month, features performances from award winning fiddler Ciaran Algar (Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys and Greg Russell) and Norfolk-based mandolin maestro Nic Zuppardi (The Shackleton Trio).

This new line up combines virtuoso picking, sweet harmonies and imaginative arrangements with Walsh's trademark range of influences centred around Scottish and Irish folk and bluegrass.

Described as 'one of the most incredible musicians I've heard in years' by Janice Long from BBC Radio 2, it is his eclectic and innovative approach that landed him a nomination for Musician of the Year at the BBC Radio 2's Folk Awards in 2016.

Alongside guest appearances on stage/in the studio with Joss Stone, The Levellers and City of London Sinfonia etc, Dan Walsh also retains a passion for outreach work through the prestigious Live Music Now scheme. He has performed throughout the UK in hospices, hospitals, special schools and care homes.

• Tickets to see Dan Walsh Trio on May 9 are available for £12 advance from the Anteros Arts Foundation website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Is Mr Turner the last old fashioned shoe repairer in Norwich?

Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Is Mr Turner the last old fashioned shoe repairer in Norwich?

Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Man found on roof of Thorpe cannabis factory after raid by police

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We wouldn’t want Pedro’s to fall into disrepair’

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists