Dan Walsh Trio to perform in Norwich

The an Walsh Trio are set to perform in Norwich.

After two stripped back solo albums, Dan Walsh returns with a brand new album and UK tour with the new Dan Walsh Trio. The tour kicks off today in Penrith, Cumbria, after a successful first tour for the trio last year, and stops at Anteros Arts Foundation in Norwich on May 9.

The forthcoming album, which is due for release this month, features performances from award winning fiddler Ciaran Algar (Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys and Greg Russell) and Norfolk-based mandolin maestro Nic Zuppardi (The Shackleton Trio).

This new line up combines virtuoso picking, sweet harmonies and imaginative arrangements with Walsh's trademark range of influences centred around Scottish and Irish folk and bluegrass.

Described as 'one of the most incredible musicians I've heard in years' by Janice Long from BBC Radio 2, it is his eclectic and innovative approach that landed him a nomination for Musician of the Year at the BBC Radio 2's Folk Awards in 2016.

Alongside guest appearances on stage/in the studio with Joss Stone, The Levellers and City of London Sinfonia etc, Dan Walsh also retains a passion for outreach work through the prestigious Live Music Now scheme. He has performed throughout the UK in hospices, hospitals, special schools and care homes.

• Tickets to see Dan Walsh Trio on May 9 are available for £12 advance from the Anteros Arts Foundation website

