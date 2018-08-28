Dan Patlansky review: a master of his craft and a phenomenal talent worthy of arenas

Dan Patlansky, with support from Gorilla Riot, put on a fantastic evening of blues rock last night at The Waterfront Studio.

After the recent split of the original support act Hightown Parade, Gorilla Riot stepped up to the plate to fill the ever-challenging support slot.

Hailing from Manchester, the five-piece rock n’ roll blues band performed a solid opening set playing blues based rock combined with elements of grunge and country.

They sounded exactly as you would expect from their image, which is by no means a bad thing, and brought a set packed with tight, melodic and powerful riffs that seemed to really impress the audience.

With a positive audience reaction that was well deserved, they are definitely worth checking out if you have the chance.

At 9pm sharp Dan Patlansky arrived on stage, along with three other musicians, ready to deliver a quality show for the sizeable crowd that had gathered at The Waterfront Studio on a Thursday night.

Blues/rock fans of all ages gathered as he fired straight into his opening number, an impressive instrumental track which showcased what a cracking guitar player he is.

This led seamlessley into Johnny, the first track from his newest album Perfection Kills, where we got to hear the phenomenal vocals that many have enjoyed in recorded format.

In an earlier interview, Patlansky spoke of how he had self produced this album so that the recorded versions were as close to the live versions as possible. Anyone in the audience last night could vouch for that as it sounded exactly like listening to it on the album, if not better!

Having already done a tour at the start of the year dedicated to Perfection Kills, we were treated to songs from his back catalogue, as well as his newest releases.

Every single song was packed with mind-blowing and complex solos that he executed with pure perfection - a testament to the hours of practice that have gone into getting him where he is today.

It’s pretty easy to see why he was named Total Guitar magazine’s No.4 of the 10 Best Rock Guitarists In The World in 2015 and has been nominated for their 2018 award Best Blues Guitarist.

Patlansky has a way of commanding respect from the audience without even really intending to. He was able to bring things right down with some much slower, bluesy tracks and still had everyone absolutely captivated by his performance. He is a master of his craft and a phenomenal talent worthy of arenas.

Credit must be given to the other three musicians who joined him on stage as they were all fantastic at their respective instruments. Patlansky introduced them all by name and stood back whilst they each performed a piece of solo improvisation that was met with cheers from the audience.

It was hard to believe that we were witnessing such a talent in what is a really personal and intimate space. How he’s not selling out much larger venues is baffling but he’s definitely one to watch.

