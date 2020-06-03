Search

Advanced search

Video

Outdoor bar serving pizzas coming to Elm Hill in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:07 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 03 June 2020

A pop-up outdoor bar is coming to Elm Hill in Norwich this summer to raise funds for local theatre company curious directive, pictured is artistic director Jack Lowe Picture: curious directive

A pop-up outdoor bar is coming to Elm Hill in Norwich this summer to raise funds for local theatre company curious directive, pictured is artistic director Jack Lowe Picture: curious directive

Archant

Enjoy your favourite tipple and wood-fired pizza in the sun at a new pop-up garden bar coming to Norwich as part of a coronavirus recovery project from a local theatre company.

Curious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill, where the garden will be become an outdoor bar Picture: curious directiveCurious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill, where the garden will be become an outdoor bar Picture: curious directive

Curious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill in a medieval church and they devise shows using the theme of science and incorporate new technologies such as virtual reality.

Before coronavirus, the company had upcoming tour dates across Asia and in the US for their shows Gastronomic and Frogman, but due to the outbreak all performances were cancelled.

Artistic director Jack Lowe has now decided to open a pop-up bar in their Elm Hill garden as part of a recovery campaign, with all profits going towards the charitable activities of curious directive.

READ MORE: Shop owners in ‘mini Norwich Lanes’ gear up to reopen

There will be wood-fired pizzas available using products from the garden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoThere will be wood-fired pizzas available using products from the garden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

They have collaborated with north Norfolk brewery Malt Coast and alongside craft beers, wine and soft drinks they are also planning to team up with local gin and cider companies.

It is set to open on Saturday, July 11 and to start will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the end of August with wood-fired pizzas available to buy too.

Mr Lowe said: “The idea came as we wanted to raise money and also support Norfolk producers and I think it will be popular as it is a beautiful inner-city garden.

“I’m an avid gardener and have spent lockdown sorting the garden out and we will be making our own vegetarian pizzas using products from it.”

READ MORE: What will theatre shows and gigs look like post-lockdown?

They will be limiting the amount of people allowed in to 30 and are hoping they will be able to do socially distanced performances.

Their recovery plan also includes the launch of Science Club Digital for adults, with online workshops covering beekeeping, fresh water aquariums, horticulture, virtual reality and dark room photography.

They will run from June 16 to July 17 and are free to take part in, thanks to funding from Norwich Freeman’s Charity and Norwich City Council, and curious directive will be delivering over 150 packages across Norwich filled with the items needed to take part.

Book workshops at curiousdirective.com/science-club

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

N&N reports no new deaths for third day running

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hopes Colman’s site could be at heart of scheme for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs

Previous plans for the Deal Ground site. Pic: Archant Library.

Outdoor bar serving pizzas coming to Elm Hill in Norwich

A pop-up outdoor bar is coming to Elm Hill in Norwich this summer to raise funds for local theatre company curious directive, pictured is artistic director Jack Lowe Picture: curious directive

The government doesn’t respect our teachers - and neither do we

An empty classroom during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Getty Images/iStockPhoto
Drive 24