Video

Outdoor bar serving pizzas coming to Elm Hill in Norwich

A pop-up outdoor bar is coming to Elm Hill in Norwich this summer to raise funds for local theatre company curious directive, pictured is artistic director Jack Lowe Picture: curious directive Archant

Enjoy your favourite tipple and wood-fired pizza in the sun at a new pop-up garden bar coming to Norwich as part of a coronavirus recovery project from a local theatre company.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill, where the garden will be become an outdoor bar Picture: curious directive Curious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill, where the garden will be become an outdoor bar Picture: curious directive

Curious directive is based at 49 Elm Hill in a medieval church and they devise shows using the theme of science and incorporate new technologies such as virtual reality.

Before coronavirus, the company had upcoming tour dates across Asia and in the US for their shows Gastronomic and Frogman, but due to the outbreak all performances were cancelled.

Artistic director Jack Lowe has now decided to open a pop-up bar in their Elm Hill garden as part of a recovery campaign, with all profits going towards the charitable activities of curious directive.

READ MORE: Shop owners in ‘mini Norwich Lanes’ gear up to reopen

There will be wood-fired pizzas available using products from the garden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto There will be wood-fired pizzas available using products from the garden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

They have collaborated with north Norfolk brewery Malt Coast and alongside craft beers, wine and soft drinks they are also planning to team up with local gin and cider companies.

It is set to open on Saturday, July 11 and to start will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the end of August with wood-fired pizzas available to buy too.

Mr Lowe said: “The idea came as we wanted to raise money and also support Norfolk producers and I think it will be popular as it is a beautiful inner-city garden.

“I’m an avid gardener and have spent lockdown sorting the garden out and we will be making our own vegetarian pizzas using products from it.”

READ MORE: What will theatre shows and gigs look like post-lockdown?

They will be limiting the amount of people allowed in to 30 and are hoping they will be able to do socially distanced performances.

Their recovery plan also includes the launch of Science Club Digital for adults, with online workshops covering beekeeping, fresh water aquariums, horticulture, virtual reality and dark room photography.

They will run from June 16 to July 17 and are free to take part in, thanks to funding from Norwich Freeman’s Charity and Norwich City Council, and curious directive will be delivering over 150 packages across Norwich filled with the items needed to take part.

Book workshops at curiousdirective.com/science-club