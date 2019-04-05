Search

Norwich bar to serve afternoon tea with a Cuban twist in private cabanas

05 April, 2019 - 14:06
Revolucion de Cuba on Queen Street in Norwich is serving afternoon tea in its private garden cabanas. Picture Revolucion de Cuba

Revolucion de Cuba on Queen Street in Norwich is serving afternoon tea in its private garden cabanas. Picture Revolucion de Cuba

Archant

A popular Norwich bar has launched a Cuban-themed afternoon tea served in a private cabana.

Revolucion de Cuba, on Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin inspired treats in its garden.

Revolucion de Cuba, on Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin inspired treats in its garden.

Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar’s three private garden cabanas.

Traditional tea will be served alongside cocktails, rum punch teapots and strawberry margarita shots.

Prices start at £28.95 per a person, for a minimum of six guests, and bookings can be made from 12pm to 5pm.

It’s the latest venue in the city to offer a unique twist on the quintessentially British afternoon tea.

Grosvenor Fish Bar on Lower Gate Lane serves a ‘High Sea’ which comes with a mixture of fish dishes and chips whereas the The Assembly House on Theatre Street has created a bunny-themed afternoon tea for Easter.

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

