Norwich bar to serve afternoon tea with a Cuban twist in private cabanas
Archant
A popular Norwich bar has launched a Cuban-themed afternoon tea served in a private cabana.
Revolucion de Cuba, on Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin inspired treats in its garden.
Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar’s three private garden cabanas.
Traditional tea will be served alongside cocktails, rum punch teapots and strawberry margarita shots.
Prices start at £28.95 per a person, for a minimum of six guests, and bookings can be made from 12pm to 5pm.
It’s the latest venue in the city to offer a unique twist on the quintessentially British afternoon tea.
Grosvenor Fish Bar on Lower Gate Lane serves a ‘High Sea’ which comes with a mixture of fish dishes and chips whereas the The Assembly House on Theatre Street has created a bunny-themed afternoon tea for Easter.