Norwich bar to serve afternoon tea with a Cuban twist in private cabanas

Revolucion de Cuba on Queen Street in Norwich is serving afternoon tea in its private garden cabanas. Picture Revolucion de Cuba Archant

A popular Norwich bar has launched a Cuban-themed afternoon tea served in a private cabana.

Revolucion de Cuba, on Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin inspired treats in its garden.

Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar’s three private garden cabanas.

Traditional tea will be served alongside cocktails, rum punch teapots and strawberry margarita shots.

Prices start at £28.95 per a person, for a minimum of six guests, and bookings can be made from 12pm to 5pm.

It’s the latest venue in the city to offer a unique twist on the quintessentially British afternoon tea.

Grosvenor Fish Bar on Lower Gate Lane serves a ‘High Sea’ which comes with a mixture of fish dishes and chips whereas the The Assembly House on Theatre Street has created a bunny-themed afternoon tea for Easter.