Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’
28 April, 2020 - 06:00
A campaign has been launched to save The Brickmakers pub and live music venue as the coronavirus pandemic looks set to leave them with no funds by the end of June.
The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road Picture: Denise Bradley
