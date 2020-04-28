Search

Advanced search

Video

Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’

28 April, 2020 - 06:00
The Brickmakers in Norwich has launched a Crowdfunder campaign as funds will run out at the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Archant

The Brickmakers in Norwich has launched a Crowdfunder campaign as funds will run out at the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Archant

Archant

A campaign has been launched to save The Brickmakers pub and live music venue as the coronavirus pandemic looks set to leave them with no funds by the end of June.

The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road Picture: Denise BradleyThe Brickmakers in Sprowston Road Picture: Denise Bradley

Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lewis on the debt he owes Canaries’ mentor Farke

Jamal Lewis - indebted to Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke for giving him his big break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

Revealed: How Norfolk prepared for a flu pandemic last year

The army and NHS are working together to fight coronavirus. Picture: Cpl Danny Houghton
Drive 24