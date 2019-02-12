Norwich market stall rolls out creme scotch eggs

Creme Egg fans will be eggstatic to hear about this sweet seasonal addition to Norwich Market.

Creme Egg scotch eggs by And Eat It on Norwich Market. Photo: Victoria Fama Creme Egg scotch eggs by And Eat It on Norwich Market. Photo: Victoria Fama

You may have already heard that battered Creme Eggs have become the latest trend in battered confectionery.

Now a Norwich Market stall owner has hatched an even wackier creation.

And Eat It, at Row C stalls 51/64, boasts an array of tempting baked treats that now again includes a sugary twist on a savoury favourite.

Creme Egg scotch eggs are a classic Cadbury’s Creme Egg encased in cake rather than the traditional sausage meat.

They were so well received by customers last year that stall owner Victoria Fama, who started And Eat It from home back in 2011, has been working on an extended range of flavours for her culinary creation.

The new range will include Oreo eggs encased in red velvet cake and caramel eggs in vanilla cake.

Mrs Fama said: “I started selling the Creme Egg scotch eggs after seeing an online article about them. The customers instantly loved them and I would sell out daily.

“I brought them back in February as soon as there were eggs in the supermarket aisles and the reaction has been even better, I have to replenish stock throughout the day to ensure I don’t sell out....not an easy task on a Saturday when we sell out of all our goodies.”

The Creme Egg scotch eggs will be on sale through the spring and are priced at £2.