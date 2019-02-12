Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich market stall rolls out creme scotch eggs

PUBLISHED: 13:01 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 25 February 2019

The inside of a Creme Egg scotch egg by And Eat It, Norwich. Photo: eat_out_norwich Instagram

The inside of a Creme Egg scotch egg by And Eat It, Norwich. Photo: eat_out_norwich Instagram

eat_out_norwich

Creme Egg fans will be eggstatic to hear about this sweet seasonal addition to Norwich Market.

Creme Egg scotch eggs by And Eat It on Norwich Market. Photo: Victoria FamaCreme Egg scotch eggs by And Eat It on Norwich Market. Photo: Victoria Fama

You may have already heard that battered Creme Eggs have become the latest trend in battered confectionery.

Now a Norwich Market stall owner has hatched an even wackier creation.

And Eat It, at Row C stalls 51/64, boasts an array of tempting baked treats that now again includes a sugary twist on a savoury favourite.

Creme Egg scotch eggs are a classic Cadbury’s Creme Egg encased in cake rather than the traditional sausage meat.

They were so well received by customers last year that stall owner Victoria Fama, who started And Eat It from home back in 2011, has been working on an extended range of flavours for her culinary creation.

READ MORE: Battered Creme eggs to return to Norfolk fish and chips shop

The new range will include Oreo eggs encased in red velvet cake and caramel eggs in vanilla cake.

Mrs Fama said: “I started selling the Creme Egg scotch eggs after seeing an online article about them. The customers instantly loved them and I would sell out daily.

“I brought them back in February as soon as there were eggs in the supermarket aisles and the reaction has been even better, I have to replenish stock throughout the day to ensure I don’t sell out....not an easy task on a Saturday when we sell out of all our goodies.”

The Creme Egg scotch eggs will be on sale through the spring and are priced at £2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cosy Club review: does the food live up to restaurant’s grand building?

Norwich Cosy Club, London Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police used surgical masks as ‘spit hoods’ as drunken Norwich woman showered them in spittle in hospital

Bobbi Squire, 28, at Norwich Crown Court Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Guns, safes and jewellery - the fascinating finds made by Norfolk’s magnet fishermen

The Dippy Detectorists, Matthew Leggett, left, and Matthew Miller, with a lantern they found as they fish with a magnet in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman ‘looking for the fairytale’ on new series of The Bachelor UK

Reanne Brown in The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5

Most Read

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich chef Roger Hickman banned from driving after speeding on A11 at 100mph

Chef Roger Hickman. Picture: Newman Associates

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

The early days of the English Language

It was lovely... even the restaurant knew it wass my birthday. Picture: LJM

‘It’s a tough place to come, with the atmosphere’ - Robins’ skipper reflects on Carrow Road cauldron

Bristol City skipper Bailey Wright was impressed with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It fills me with hope’ - Pupils at Olivia Colman’s former Norwich school inspired by Oscar success

Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists