WATCH: First look inside newly opened Cosy Club restaurant

Norwich Cosy Club general manager, Pete Harvey, middle, with waiting staff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A grand building more used to customers asking for bank withdrawals than margaritas has been transformed into a restaurant.

The former NatWest bank on London Street in Norwich, which closed in 2017, has reopened as the Cosy Club, an Art Deco inspired venue.

The listed building has been transformed since the chain gained access in October and now houses chandelier lighting, portrait covered walls and carefully chosen decor.

Even though much of the interior is inspired from the early 20th century, Glenda Barber, marketing manager at Cosy Club, said they did not want to restrict the restaurant to a specific time period.

“We take a lot of inspiration from Art Deco in the 1920s, but we don’t restrict ourselves to any specific era, we like to keep it eclectic,” she said. “We love to tell a story with buildings. The bank has been closed for a long time and it’s wonderful to be able to bring an old building back to life and restore its beauty while being sympathetic to its original features.”

The large dining space on the ground floor of the restaurant can cater to 180 covers, but one of the most unique aspects of Cosy Club is its private dining rooms - of which there are three.

The private dining room on the ground floor has space for around 12 people, The Vault, down a level, can accommodate around 20.

The upstairs A W Russell room, which can fit 25 to 30 diners is, in a nod to the building’s history, named after a gun-carrying bank messenger of the former National Provincial Bank - which occupied the site before NatWest.

“Cosy Club offers Norwich something unique but also very accessible,” Ms Barber added.

“We’re open all day and serve food up until 10pm. The feedback from launch night was very good - social media went crazy and I’ve already had emails asking about booking for Christmas.”

The chain, founded in 2010, has more than 20 restaurants in other locations, including Ipswich, Manchester and Liverpool.

It serves a wide variety of food, from traditional breakfast and brunch to main courses including curries, fish and chips, steak and salads.

