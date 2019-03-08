Search

Local band Coronation Kings are set to release their debut album

PUBLISHED: 12:41 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 17 July 2019

Coronation Kings. Picture: Supplied by Richard Barrett

Coronation Kings. Picture: Supplied by Richard Barrett

Supplied by Richard Barrett

East Anglian based band Coronation Kings are set to release their debut album.

Coronation Kings' debut album Cathel & Me. Picture: Supplied by Richard Barrett

East Anglian based band the Coronation Kings, who are influenced by the likes of David Bowie, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin and Thin Lizzy, are set to release their debut album.

To celebrate the release of the 10-track record titled Cathel & Me, which was recorded at The Mill Studio near Diss by engineer and producer Jonny Cole, the band will be holding a launch gig at The Brickmakers in Norwich on July 18 with support from Transeuropa.

The band, comprised of good friends Richard Barrett (lead vocals and guitar), Frank Morrow (keyboard), Mark Holes (lead guitar), John Hickleton (bass guitar) and Paul Hale (drums), only formed in early 2018 and have spent much of that time putting together this release.

"Working, writing, rehearsing and performing together has been an absolute pleasure," explains Paul Hale.

Coronation Kings. Picture: Supplied by Richard BarrettCoronation Kings. Picture: Supplied by Richard Barrett

"The time spent in the studio over the past year working with the hugely talented Jonny Cole has been enormous fun. We are all over the moon with the end result and can't wait to go back in and do it again."

The title track from the album is based on the story of a painting that Barrett bought at auction of a 'rather ghostly and interesting Fisherman'.

"I traced down the artist to Aberdeen, a man called Derek Robertson, who happened to be a wildlife artist of great reknown," says Barrett.

"I called him and he was so excited because he had been hunting for the painting for twenty years."

"He explained that it was of a friend of his called Cathel who ran a small ferryboat between Scourie and Handa Isle in Scotland. Sadly Cathel fell into the water and drowned. It also transpires that his father, uncle and grandfathers had also drowned at sea, so it was a very sad tale."

"This inspired me to write two songs (Waterfall and Cathel & Me) which formed the first basis for the album. The songs deal with life, death, lost souls and spirituality."

"We are really looking forward to releasing the work and playing the songs live whenever we can get the opportunity. We just love playing music and have great fun together whether it's rehearsing, in the studio or playing live."

- Cathel & Me wil be available to buy tomorrow, July 18, from Coronation Kings website and stream from all digital platforms

- Entry to their album launch show at The Brickmakers on July 18 is free

