Comedian Simon Evans to perform dates in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 06 February 2020

Simon Evans. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Comedian Simon Evans is set to perform multiple dates in Norwich.

After his last tour, Genius 2.0, which provided a hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life, Evans is returning with a new show that will take place from February 8 - February 10 at the Playhouse.

This new show raises the stakes with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire - given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have turned his world upside down this year.

His intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world, tongue-in-cheek, often rueful attachment to traditionalism, and his scepticism towards the claimed achievements of progressive politics and modernist aesthetics have set him apart from his contemporaries and given him a very loyal fan base.

As well as making him a firm favourite on the usual platforms - Live at the Apollo, the Edinburgh Festival and the corporate circuit in particular - these qualities allow him to provide and offer a diversity of views on TV and radio programmes - from BBC One's Question Time to Radio 4's The News Quiz.

He has also written and presented five series of the economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market, on that same network.

Simon Evans has been a regular face on the comedy circuit for the last two decades, and has performed popular and critically-acclaimed shows at venues and festivals around the world - inculding Montreal, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Aspen, Switzerland, Norway and many more.

- Tickets to see Simon Evans from February 8 - February 10 at Norwich Playhouse are available for £13-£15 from the Norwich Theatre website

