Comedian Katherine Ryan announces Norwich show

Katherine Ryan is heading to Norwich in 2021 Picture: Contributed by Note by Note Media Archant

Top comedian and panel show favourite Katherine Ryan has announced a Norwich date on her 2021 ‘Live At’ tour of four venues across the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katherine Ryan will be live at Epic Studios on February 24 for the final date, with earlier shows in Coventry, Swindon and Kettering.

The Canadian star has lived in London for over a decade and she has sold-out tours across the UK and abroad and co-hosted six series of Comedy Central’s hit show Your Face or Mine? with Jimmy Carr.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal reopening its doors for Christmas shows

Her other TV appearances include 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You, Who Do You Think You Are? and her new Netflix sitcom The Duchess, which she both stars in and wrote, will be released globally on September 11.

James Penny from On the Spot Comedy Club, behind the ‘Live At’ events, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Katherine on these shows for next year.

“She is the biggest comedian around right now, dominating both stage and screen.”

Buy tickets at easyticketing.co.uk