Singers invited to join in chapel performance

Norfolk Camerata in rehersal. Picture: NOROFLK CAMERATA Archant

Anyone who fancies giving their vocal chords a workout is invited to join a ‘Come and Sing’ day at Norwich’s Octagon chapel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The North Walsham-based Norfolk Camerata choir and orchestra is hosting the performance of Vivaldi’s masterpiece Gloria, and Handel’s Zadok the Priest, on Saturday, February 23.

Singers will explore the music in a morning workshop with Mozart Orchestra conductor Martin Budgett before rehearsing with the orchestra under the direction of Camerata musical director Jonathan Dodd for an evening performance.

The performance will also feature Stabat Mater by Pergolesi, sung by soprano Elenor Bowers-Jolley and mezzo-soprano Willow Swiatek.

The Camerata has been around since 1853 when it was found as the North Walsham Choral Society, later becoming the North Nofolk Chorale and changing to its current name last year.

For more information or to apply, visit norfolkcamerata.co.uk.