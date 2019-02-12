Search

Singers invited to join in chapel performance

PUBLISHED: 08:58 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 12 February 2019

Norfolk Camerata in rehersal. Picture: NOROFLK CAMERATA

Norfolk Camerata in rehersal. Picture: NOROFLK CAMERATA

Archant

Anyone who fancies giving their vocal chords a workout is invited to join a ‘Come and Sing’ day at Norwich’s Octagon chapel.

The North Walsham-based Norfolk Camerata choir and orchestra is hosting the performance of Vivaldi’s masterpiece Gloria, and Handel’s Zadok the Priest, on Saturday, February 23.

Singers will explore the music in a morning workshop with Mozart Orchestra conductor Martin Budgett before rehearsing with the orchestra under the direction of Camerata musical director Jonathan Dodd for an evening performance.

The performance will also feature Stabat Mater by Pergolesi, sung by soprano Elenor Bowers-Jolley and mezzo-soprano Willow Swiatek.

The Camerata has been around since 1853 when it was found as the North Walsham Choral Society, later becoming the North Nofolk Chorale and changing to its current name last year.

For more information or to apply, visit norfolkcamerata.co.uk.

