6 places delivering cocktails to your door in Norwich

16 May, 2020 - 12:00
Norwich bars and businesses are delivering cocktails across the city and beyond Picture: Mr Postles' Apothecary

From a margarita to an espresso martini, enjoy your favourite cocktails at home during lockdown thanks to these Norwich bars and businesses.

New business Cocktail Canaries delivers your favourite drinks to your door Picture: Cocktail CanariesNew business Cocktail Canaries delivers your favourite drinks to your door Picture: Cocktail Canaries

1. Cocktail Canaries

Free delivery within 10 mile radius of Norwich city centre, see full menu on the ‘Cocktail Canaries’ Facebook or Instagram page and message to order or call 07341 816860, bottles cost from £20 to £22 each with £1 off your next purchase if you return the bottle

This new business offers bottled cocktails which are delivered to your door, prepared by a bartender with 20 years experience who was nominated twice for bartender of the year in the UK.

The bottles on offer include strawberry daiquiri, English garden and mango margarita and include six servings and come with a personalised message, which makes it perfect for gifting.

Enjoy delicious cocktails at home from the Tipsy Jar in Norwich Picture: Tipsy JarEnjoy delicious cocktails at home from the Tipsy Jar in Norwich Picture: Tipsy Jar

2. Tipsy Jar

Delivery Thursday to Saturday evenings and Saturday afternoons, £2.50 delivery NR1 to NR7, order at lamixology.co.uk, jars cost £12 each (two servings) or £30 for three jars

The expert mixologists at Tipsy Jar deliver your favourite cocktails and they come with all the ice you’ll need and garnishes, ranging from freeze-dried raspberries for the bramble twist to coffee beans for the espresso martini.

All you will need to do when it arrives it put the ice in the jar, shake for 10 seconds and then add the garnishes and you can also add a personalised note if it is a present for a friend or family member.

You can get cocktails delivered to your door during coronavirus lockdown Picture: The Globe Trotter Mobile BarsYou can get cocktails delivered to your door during coronavirus lockdown Picture: The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars

3. The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars

Delivering 10am to 4pm Thursday to Sunday in Norwich and surrounding areas, cocktails cost £15 for 500ml or £20 for a litre, message ‘The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars’ Facebook page or email globetrottercocktails@gmail.com to order

The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars started delivering after their upcoming summer bookings were cancelled due to coronavirus and options include a pornstar martini, unicorn cocktail and a piña colada.

They have also teamed up Walnut Tree Catering, also based in the city, to offer Tipsy Afternoon Tea for £27pp and you can message them for details.

Door Eighteen, based in Charing Cross in Norwich, sends bottles of cocktails around the UK Picture: Door EighteenDoor Eighteen, based in Charing Cross in Norwich, sends bottles of cocktails around the UK Picture: Door Eighteen

4. Door Eighteen

Delivery nationwide, theginacademy.co.uk/shop

Speakeasy-style bar Door Eighteen opened in Charing Cross late last year and also boasts its own gin academy.

While they are closed due to lockdown, Door Eighteen are delivering their tasty cocktails across the UK, with options including a tobacco old fashioned, pineapple express and negroni, and prices start at £19.

Cocktail pouches ready to be poured over ice from Jive Kitchen Picture: JiveCocktail pouches ready to be poured over ice from Jive Kitchen Picture: Jive

5. Jive Kitchen

Delivery within five mile radius of Norwich city centre, £5 or free with orders over £40, collection also available, order at jivekitchen.co.uk

Jive in Exchange Street, opposite Jarrold, is offering emergency taco and nacho kits, which cost £25 and serve two and there are vegetarian options too.

Alongside this they are delivering cocktail pouches, which just need to be poured over ice, with prices starting at £5, and the choices include a berry sour and hibiscus margarita.

Mr Postles' Apothecary is launching home cocktail kits Picture: Mr Postles' ApothecaryMr Postles' Apothecary is launching home cocktail kits Picture: Mr Postles' Apothecary

6. Mr Postles’ Apothecary

£2 delivery within three miles of Norwich City centre, £3.50 up to five miles, kits cost £25

Mr Postles’ Apothecary, based in Upper King Street, are about to launch cocktail making kits, which include a shaker, four pouches of pre-mix (with 10 to choose from), ice, fresh fruit and garnish, with extras also available.

Keep your eyes peeled on the ‘Mr Postles’ Apothecary’ Facebook page for details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

