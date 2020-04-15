Search

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 April 2020

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

From a mojito to espresso martini, you can now get your favourite cocktails delivered to your door in Norwich and there is even an afternoon tea option.

You can get cocktails delivered to your door during coronavirus lockdown Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile BarsYou can get cocktails delivered to your door during coronavirus lockdown Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile Bars

The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars was launched in 2018 by couple Amy Hargreaves and Steven Cole, both 27 and from Hellesdon, after they went travelling around south east Asia and saw a VW camper van converted into a bar.

When they returned home the pair were inspired by the idea and converted an old horse box and since then have been serving up cocktails at events across the region, including weddings and birthday parties.

However, due to the coronavirus lockdown they have seen the majority of their summer bookings cancelled and had the idea to deliver their cocktails to keep the business afloat.

Mr Cole said: “Amy had the brainwave to deliver our cocktails so people can have a party at home and it has been phenomenal since we launched.

The Globe Trotters Mobile Bars normally go to events across the region, such as weddings and parties Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile BarsThe Globe Trotters Mobile Bars normally go to events across the region, such as weddings and parties Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile Bars

“We have options such as mojitos, espresso martinis and piña coladas and they are in a 500ml or litre old school milk bottle for £15 or £20 and come with garnishes.”

They are currently delivering across Norwich and the surrounding areas and they have also teamed up with Walnut Tree Catering, also based in the city, to offer Tipsy Afternoon Tea for £27pp.

The boozy tea includes a litre of your favourite cocktail, three sandwiches, two savoury treats, with options such as sausage rolls and pork pies, and a choice of three desserts, which includes a homemade scone with cream and jam, chocolate coated marble cake and mini macaroons.

The cocktails come in 500ml or litre old school milk bottles Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile BarsThe cocktails come in 500ml or litre old school milk bottles Picture: The Globe Trotters Mobile Bars

The tea is served with all the cutlery and crockery which will be collected at a later date, so you won’t need to do any washing up, and fruit and Earl Grey tea bags.

Both the cocktail and tipsy afternoon delivery is contactless, with the order left on your doorstep.

To order call Globe Trotters Mobile Bars on 07710 833211 or message on their Facebook page and Walnut Tree Catering also do a regular afternoon tea for £12.95pp which you can order on 07761 840142.

