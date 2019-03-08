Clown Smash Everything to headline Halloween gig in Norwich

Norwich-based alt-punks Clown Smash Everything will be headlining a Halloween show in Norwich this week.

Entry is free for the event at The Reindeer, in Dereham Road, which has been billed as the "Zombie Parliament" and will feature three city-based bands.

"We played a storming set at The Reindeer as part of our UK tour last year and can't wait to get back and unleash our Zombie Parliament for Halloween," said CSE frontman and guitarist Gav Thomas.

"We've got some ace support bands in our friends I Said Goodbye, who have just dropped their new single History, and Sucking Grunts, who played with us at our debut gig back in 2017. It's totally free and is going to be seriously good spooky fun!"

I Said Goodbye are a post-punk/power outfit, while Sucking Grunts will bring a mix of punk, grunge and jazz to the party.

CSE, meanwhile, will be playing new single Small Degrees, which has been enjoying airplay on the BBC's Introducing in Norfolk show, as well as a couple of unreleased singles from their forthcoming EP.

- The event on October 31 at The Reindeer in Norwich is free to enter and kicks of at 7.30pm

