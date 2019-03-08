Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Outdoor cinema line-up announced for Plantation Garden

PUBLISHED: 17:32 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 09 April 2019

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2016

Cinema City has announced the films playing at Norwich’s secret garden as their outdoor season returns for 2019.

The Greatest Showman. Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.chThe Greatest Showman. Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch

Enjoy an evening of cinema under the stars at the Plantation Garden in Earlham Road this summer.

The event runs over two weekends and the first weekend of classic films has been revealed.

First on the bill on Thursday July 18 is Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along which will have you rocking on your picnic rugs as you belt out Queen’s biggest hits.

The film follows the life and career of frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek who won the Best Actor award for the role at the 2019 BAFTAs and Academy Awards.

The second screening on Friday 19 is musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show as newly engaged couple Janet and Brad stumble across the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter when looking for help after their car breaks down.

This is followed by The Greatest Showman Singalong on Saturday July 20 so get ready to sing your heart out to songs including This is Me, The Greatest Show and Rewrite the Stars.

The global smash-hit tells the story of P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, who rose from nothing to create a world famous circus.

The weekend will be brought to a close with cult comedy Withnail & I and there will be a newly restored version of the 1987 film.

Loosely based on director Bruce Robinson’s life in London in the late 60s, it follows two unemployed actors, played by Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann, who head on holiday to the Lake District where chaos unfolds.

Doors open at 7.30pm each night and the film starts at 9pm.

Tickets will go on sale soon on the Cinema City website.

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Outdoor cinema line-up announced for Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Father describes lucky escape after car bursts into flames within seconds

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Michelle Bettles’ parents: ‘Dig deeper into our girl’s murder’

Michelle pictured age 18. Photo: Norfolk Police handout
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists