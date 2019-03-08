Outdoor cinema line-up announced for Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

Cinema City has announced the films playing at Norwich’s secret garden as their outdoor season returns for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greatest Showman. Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch The Greatest Showman. Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch

Enjoy an evening of cinema under the stars at the Plantation Garden in Earlham Road this summer.

The event runs over two weekends and the first weekend of classic films has been revealed.

First on the bill on Thursday July 18 is Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along which will have you rocking on your picnic rugs as you belt out Queen’s biggest hits.

The film follows the life and career of frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek who won the Best Actor award for the role at the 2019 BAFTAs and Academy Awards.

The second screening on Friday 19 is musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show as newly engaged couple Janet and Brad stumble across the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter when looking for help after their car breaks down.

This is followed by The Greatest Showman Singalong on Saturday July 20 so get ready to sing your heart out to songs including This is Me, The Greatest Show and Rewrite the Stars.

The global smash-hit tells the story of P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, who rose from nothing to create a world famous circus.

The weekend will be brought to a close with cult comedy Withnail & I and there will be a newly restored version of the 1987 film.

Loosely based on director Bruce Robinson’s life in London in the late 60s, it follows two unemployed actors, played by Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann, who head on holiday to the Lake District where chaos unfolds.

Doors open at 7.30pm each night and the film starts at 9pm.

Tickets will go on sale soon on the Cinema City website.