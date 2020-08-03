Search

Advanced search

Video

Christophe’s Crêpes opens first shop in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:09 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 03 August 2020

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The Norwich Lanes have always been a flipping brilliant place to eat, but the offering has now got even better thanks to new opening Christophe’s Crêpes.

Owner Chris Smith outside the new Christophe's Crepes shop in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANOwner Chris Smith outside the new Christophe's Crepes shop in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owners Chris and Lauren Smith, who live in Old Catton, already have a popular food van in nearby Davey Place, where they have been serving up sweet and savoury crêpes for eight years.

The couple had been trying to get a shop for a long time, so when they found out vegan café Tofurei was relocating from its Pottergate home to St Gregory’s Alley they jumped at the opportunity.

They are remaining in Davey Place, with Mr Smith insisting street food is still their “number one passion”, but the café in the Norwich Lanes will offer a new experience for customers with seating inside and outside.

Alongside traditional sweet flavours, such as lemon and sugar and Nutella, banana and strawberries, they also offer savoury options.

Christophe's Crepes has opened a shop in the Norwich Lanes and has also teamed up with Ronaldo Ices in Norwich who provide the ice cream. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANChristophe's Crepes has opened a shop in the Norwich Lanes and has also teamed up with Ronaldo Ices in Norwich who provide the ice cream. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

READ MORE: Renowned food critic Giles Coren heaps praise on Norfolk restaurant

Mr Smith was always fed pancakes by his grandma Thelma when he was growing up and decided to start the business after being inspired by travels around Europe where he had eaten crêpes.

Mr Smith said: “My nan was one of the first to come down to the new shop so she could check everything was right and she is really proud.

“We always want to stay in Davey Place, but we know that customers want to sit down and eat our food too and we love putting them on plates.

Owner Chris Smith making the crepes in his new shop Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANOwner Chris Smith making the crepes in his new shop Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

READ MORE: Take a first look inside the new Blofield Food Hall and Cafe

“Through lockdown a lot of people thought I was mad to open a shop, but it had been going through my head for a long time and it was a case of now or never.”

In the new shop, a big focus is working with other local businesses and along with Strangers Coffee, based in Dove Street, there is ice cream from Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices.

Mr Smith added: “Obviously Nutella and lemons aren’t from Norfolk but anything we can we are keeping local.”

Christophe’s Crêpes is open 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm on Sundays and closed on Mondays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What school will be like for your children in September

All children will be back at school from September with attendance manatory. Picture: PA Images

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to find out which Norwich restaurants are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police investigation continues into death of woman in her 30s

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What school will be like for your children in September

All children will be back at school from September with attendance manatory. Picture: PA Images

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to find out which Norwich restaurants are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police investigation continues into death of woman in her 30s

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police investigation continues into death of woman in her 30s

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christophe’s Crêpes opens first shop in Norwich

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It will not happen again’ - pledge as boy left out of school for seven months

Sara Tough (left) and John Fisher. Picture: Norfolk County Council/Julian Claxton Photography.

‘We all deserve credit’ - councillors hit back over ‘backslapping’ claims

A row over councillors being accused of taking credit for the countys low rates of coronavirus has rumbled on. Pictured (L-R) is Steffan Aquarone, Steve Morphew and Andrew Proctor. Picture: Alex Broadway/Denise Bradley/Norfolk County Council