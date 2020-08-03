Video

Christophe’s Crêpes opens first shop in Norwich

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The Norwich Lanes have always been a flipping brilliant place to eat, but the offering has now got even better thanks to new opening Christophe’s Crêpes.

Owners Chris and Lauren Smith, who live in Old Catton, already have a popular food van in nearby Davey Place, where they have been serving up sweet and savoury crêpes for eight years.

The couple had been trying to get a shop for a long time, so when they found out vegan café Tofurei was relocating from its Pottergate home to St Gregory’s Alley they jumped at the opportunity.

They are remaining in Davey Place, with Mr Smith insisting street food is still their “number one passion”, but the café in the Norwich Lanes will offer a new experience for customers with seating inside and outside.

Alongside traditional sweet flavours, such as lemon and sugar and Nutella, banana and strawberries, they also offer savoury options.

Mr Smith was always fed pancakes by his grandma Thelma when he was growing up and decided to start the business after being inspired by travels around Europe where he had eaten crêpes.

Mr Smith said: “My nan was one of the first to come down to the new shop so she could check everything was right and she is really proud.

“We always want to stay in Davey Place, but we know that customers want to sit down and eat our food too and we love putting them on plates.

“Through lockdown a lot of people thought I was mad to open a shop, but it had been going through my head for a long time and it was a case of now or never.”

In the new shop, a big focus is working with other local businesses and along with Strangers Coffee, based in Dove Street, there is ice cream from Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices.

Mr Smith added: “Obviously Nutella and lemons aren’t from Norfolk but anything we can we are keeping local.”

Christophe’s Crêpes is open 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm on Sundays and closed on Mondays.