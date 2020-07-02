Video

Owners of Christophe’s Crêpes food van opening shop in Norwich Lanes

Christophe's Crepes owner Chris Smith is opening his first shop in the Norwich Lanes Picture: Lauren Smith Archant

Christophe’s Crêpes has been serving up sweet and savoury pancakes from its van in Norwich city centre for the last eight years and is now set to get its first shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, at the food van in Davey Place. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, at the food van in Davey Place. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The business is owned by Chris and Lauren Smith, and they are currently based in Davey Place where they have built up a strong clientele and every Pancake Day there are queues down the street.

Mr Smith, who previously worked as a gas engineer, was inspired by his travels around Europe where he had eaten crêpes and his grandma Thelma always made them for him growing up.

The couple, who live in Old Catton with their children Billy and Phoebe, started out doing weddings and events and have carried on doing this alongside running their permanent city base.

READ MORE: Footballer teams up with takeaway owner to launch Chinese street food van

They will be serving their popular pancakes at the new shop alongside ice cream and coffee Picture: Christophe's Crepes/Instagram They will be serving their popular pancakes at the new shop alongside ice cream and coffee Picture: Christophe's Crepes/Instagram

But it has always been their dream to open a shop and when they found out vegan cafe Tofurei was relocating from its Pottergate home, to nearby St Gregory’s Alley, they decided to go for it.

Mr Smith said: “I’ve always loved Pottergate and it has been our goal to get in the Norwich Lanes so I’m mega excited.

“When I’ve told people I can tell in their faces they think I’m a bit crazy because of the timing, but it is a case of now or never.

“I’ve always said to my wife by the time I’m 40 I will have my own café and I want to offer people the experience of sitting down with our food with a knife and fork.

Queues along Davey Place for Christophe's Crepes in Norwich on Pancake Day Picture: Supplied by Christophe's Crepes Queues along Davey Place for Christophe's Crepes in Norwich on Pancake Day Picture: Supplied by Christophe's Crepes

READ MORE: New pizza van touring Norfolk villages has ‘sold out every night’

“It will be a similar menu to the van but we will offer Ronaldo ice cream and locally-sourced coffee too.”

Mr Smith is aiming to open within the next month and although there will be tables inside, to begin with it will be outside seating only alongside takeaways.

During lockdown, Christophe’s Crêpes has been delivering in Norwich and the surrounding areas and they reopened in Davey Place in June.

The team at Christophe's Crepes at the food van in Davey Place in Norwich - L-R Couple and owners Chris and Lauren Smith with employees Jordan and Kristina Picture: Phoebe Smith The team at Christophe's Crepes at the food van in Davey Place in Norwich - L-R Couple and owners Chris and Lauren Smith with employees Jordan and Kristina Picture: Phoebe Smith

Mr Smith added: “The delivery wasn’t that profitable but it kept everyone working and the support from our customers has been emotional.”