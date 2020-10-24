7 of the best Christmas markets running in Norwich

From stocking fillers to festive food, head to one of these brilliant Christmas markets in Norwich and support local businesses.

1. What: Norwich Creative Market - The Big Christmas One!

Where: St. Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: November 29, 11am-5pm

Cost: Free

Head to St. Andrew’s Hall for Norwich’s largest art and craft market with handmade gifts on offer for all the family, with many one-off pieces.

It is also a great opportunity to shop locally and support independent businesses that have been affected by coronavirus - visit the ‘Norwich Creative Market’ Facebook page to find out more about the stallholders.

2. What: Wensum Wonderland

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: November 28 until December 6, 2pm-8pm

Cost: Tickets on sale soon, check the ‘Wensum Wonderland’ Facebook page for updates

You’ll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland at a new event launching in Norfolk this Christmas, with everything from a festive market to fairground rides.

There will be ticketed time slots to prevent crowding and visitors will also be treated to a 20-minute Christmas production set in Santa’s workshop.

3. What: Christmas Market

Where: Gibraltar Gardens, 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 5 until December 20, 10am-5pm

Cost: Free

The landlords of the Gibraltar Gardens pub are utilising their large garden this Christmas with a festive market, offering everything from Christmas trees to clothes.

They will be providing food and drink from the pub, including Christmas cookies and mulled wine, and pitch fees start at just £10 - see the ‘Gibraltar Gardens’ Facebook page for more information.

4. What: The Norfolk Festive Gift Show 2020

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: November 13 to 15, Friday and Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9am-4pm

Cost: Adult (16+): £6, over-60s: £5.50, under-16s: £5, booking essential at norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk with timed entry slots (use code ‘present’ for early bird discount until October 25), free parking

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show is back for 2020 and will boast over 300 indoor and outdoor stalls of Christmas gifts, alongside tasty treats and entertainment for all the family.

It has been adapted this year due to coronavirus and safety measures include staggered entry times, a one-way system, test and trace and face coverings must be worn indoors.

5. What: Botanical Garden Bar - Festive Market

Where: St Simon and St Jude Church, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG

When: December 3 to 22, more details TBC - visit curiousdirective.com for updates

Cost: Free, booking will open soon for tables

Award-winning theatre company curious directive, which occupies the church, is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for Christmas after a successful summer.

There will be seven arts and craft stalls, showcasing some of Norfolk’s best creatives, and there will also be food, including soup and roasted nuts, and heaters installed outside.

6. What: Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: December 4, 12pm-8pm, December 5, 10am-6pm

Cost: Aged 12+: £5, 11 and under: free, booking essential at rnaa.org.uk with timed entry slots, free parking

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre is back for its third year and moving from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground, so there is more space, with timed entry slots.

The outdoor market supports local small businesses and producers, with everything from cheese to Christmas decorations, and there will street food available too.

7. Christmas Market

Where: Norwich Camping and Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: November 28 to 29, December 5 to 6, Saturdays 9am-5.30pm, Sundays, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield will be hosting a Christmas market across two weekends with up to 40 stalls inside a festive marquee.

The in-store Butterflies Coffee Shop will be offering hot and cold meals, hot chocolates, gingerbread lattes, mince pies and much more.

-Make sure to call or check online before heading to a Christmas market as they may be cancelled or postponed at short notice due to coronavirus restrictions or weather conditions.