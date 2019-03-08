Video

9 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norwich

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and you're spoilt for choice in Norwich with these brilliant Christmas markets and festive food fairs.

1. What: Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Christmas Festival

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: December 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50

Following on from the success of their summer festival, Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink are back with a Christmas edition, with over 40 stalls selling delicious treats from across the county.

There will also be street food, a pop up cafe, wreath making, a hamper wrapping service, with all proceeds going to OPEN Youth Trust, the chance to visit Santa's grotto and his reindeer and even an adult crèche.

2. What: Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival

Where: St Andrews Hall, NR3 1AU

When: December 22, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £2, under 5s free

A festive vegan festival with plenty of stalls, selling gifts and plant-based Christmas treats to make sure you don't miss out, food to enjoy whilst you shop and live music.

3. What: Snowflake Extravaganza 2019

Where: The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, Norwich, NR2 2PA

When: December 16, 4.30pm to 8pm

Cost: £3 (including Christmas market and conert), under 1s free, VIP £5 with reserved seating at the front, you can buy in advance at break-charity.org

A festive evening full of lovely local goodies, carol singing and everything that makes Christmas feel so magical and there will also be an activity table for children.

Inside there will be a Christmas market where you can pick up stocking fillers and last minute gifts, followed by the chance to sing carols at the concert in the main cathedral, which starts at 6.30pm.

The Taverham Brass Bands and Southrepps Chorale will also be performing and the event is in aid of Break Charity, which helps change young lives across East Anglia.

There is no parking at the cathedral, except for disabled parking which you will need to inform Break of before so they can send a permit.

4. What: Nightfair Before Christmas

Where: St Andrews Hall, NR3 1AU

When: December 14, 6.30pm to 10pm

Cost: Free

An alternative evening market celebrating the weird and wonderful, with an eclectic mix of food, music, ethical taxidermy, Gothic jewellery, curious decor and much more.

Vendors include artist Rachel Collier-Wilson and her nature-inspired prints, Reginald Spleens Curiosity Emporium, selling Victorian Gothic wooden handbags, slate items and candle holders and Stellabox who sell spooky and magical lino prints.

5. What: Indoor Christmas Market

Where: Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey, NR5 0PX

When: November 30, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Expect festive goodies galore with 70 stalls selling homemade crafts including decorations, candles, cosmetics, glass art and more.

There will also be a cafe serving hot food, drinks and cakes and a face painter, art and craft table and Santa's Grotto for children.

There is also free parking at the event.

6. What: Festive Gift and Food Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 8 to 10, 10am to 5pm, 10am to 4pm Sunday

Cost: At the gate (online), adults £7 (£5.50), concessions £6.50 (£5), children (5-16) £5 (£4.50),, under 5s free, VIP available norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and enjoy three days packed with Christmas gifts, festive food and fun.

With over 300 exhibitors, it's the largest dedicated shopping event in East Anglia with an exhibition hall and huge festive pavilion filled with gift ideas, decorations, food and more and new for 2019 are VIP tickets with early access from 9am.

The event will also include live music to really get everyone in the festive spirit.

7. What: Norfolk Christmas Fayre 2019

Where: Norwich Cathedral, NR1 4DH

When: December 6 to 7, 10am to 9pm/10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Everyone is invited as the Norfolk Christmas Fayre returns for the second year and this time will take place over two days instead of one.

Come and sample Christmas produce and buy gifts from local makers in the festive atmosphere of the Cathedral Cloisters.

The Cathedral Close will also be lit up and there will also be food trucks with plenty of tasty treats to enjoy and there will be services in the Nave from 5pm to 7pm on Friday.

8. What: Global Village Christmas Market

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: December 5 to 7, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

The place to go for amazing Christmas presents from around the world, featuring beautiful gifts, illustrators and local traders with a focus on eco-conscious products.

On Thursday and Friday will be the indoor market and on Saturday there will be an outdoor one too, with hot food, including French crepes, mulled wine and festive music.

9. What: Christmas Market

Where: Taverham Village Hall, Sandy Lane, NR8 6JR

When: November 16, 9am to 1pm

Cost: Free

There will be festive cakes, savouries, jams and preserves, fresh produce, plants and Christmas crafts available to buy and everything is homemade.

Make sure to head to a cashpoint beforehand as they don't take card and the cafe will also be open for refreshments at the event.