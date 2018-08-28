Christmas comes early to Norfolk Showground

With more than 300 exhibitors the Norfolk Festive Gift & Food Show is the largest dedicated shopping even tof its type in the county. Picture: Norfolk Festive Gift & Food Show Archant

Savvy shoppers are being encouraged to get ahead with their festive shopping and enjoy a weekend packed with Christmas gifts, food and fun at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking place at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday November 10 and Sunday November 11, the show will feature more than 300 exhibitors and is the largest dedicated shopping event in the county.

Matt Upson, the show director said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

“The elves in the office have been working hard to make this the biggest and best Christmas Shopping Fair ever and we can’t wait to spread a little festive cheer.”

Away from the gift stalls, food hall and festive pavilion the event will also feature, live music from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Pippa Langhorne, reindeer and magical unicorn carriage rides.

For show opening times, further details and to book tickets visit www.norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk.