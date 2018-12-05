Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk including Elf and Love Actually

Elf will be shown at the Christmas drive-ins Credit: Pop Up Pictures Archant

Get ready to snuggle up under the stars as Christmas drive-in cinema is coming to Norfolk and it’s bound to make you feel festive.

Following the success of its summer and Halloween outdoor cinema events, Pop Up Pictures has launched Christmas screenings at the Arminghall Car Boot site in Old Stoke Road, Norwich.

The Christmas drive-ins will run over two nights with Home Alone and Die Hard on December 18 and Elf and Love Actually on December 19.

Customers pay per car and then drive into place and the movie is shown on a large inflatable screen whilst cinema-goers sit in the comfort of their own cars.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring blankets and pillows to keep warm and there will be hot food and drinks available at the event.

Love Actually will be shown at the Arminghall car boot site Credit: Pop Up Pictures Love Actually will be shown at the Arminghall car boot site Credit: Pop Up Pictures

Danny Banthorpe, event organiser at Pop Up Pictures, said: “Our summer events are such good fun that we have decided to do Christmas films too.

“People roll up half an hour before the film and can order woodfired pizzas and hot chocolate which will be taken in your car.

“Our screen is inflatable and you will be able to see over the back of cars and we can also put it on a platform and raise it higher depending on numbers.

“Our outdoor cinema always goes crazy when we announce the films and it always causes a stir as we run a poll and people love and hate certain films.

Woodfired pizza at drive-in cinema Credit: Robert Powell/Music Art Study Woodfired pizza at drive-in cinema Credit: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

“We went purely on the poll and Die Hard was controversial as there is a real debate whether it is a Christmas film.”

On December 18, Home Alone starts at 6.15pm and Die Hard at 8.30pm and on December 19, Elf is followed by Love Actually at the same times.

You can purchase tickets to the Christmas drive-ins here.

If you haven’t seen them already, this is what you can expect from each film:

HOME ALONE (PG)

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

DIE HARD (15)

John McClane, officer of the NYPD, tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro and several others that were taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

ELF (PG)

After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to America in search of his true identity.

LOVE ACTUALLY (12)

Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London.