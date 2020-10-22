Video

Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back for Christmas. Pictures: Brittany Woodman/Getty Images/iStockphoto/Satyrenko Brittany Woodman/Getty Images/iStockphoto/Satyrenko

Enjoy festive classics under the stars from the comfort of your car as a Christmas drive-in cinema is launching in Norfolk.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground - (L-R) Chris Burrup, Danny Banthorpe, Jimmy Ross and Nick Churchman Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground - (L-R) Chris Burrup, Danny Banthorpe, Jimmy Ross and Nick Churchman Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pop Up Pictures ran drive-in cinema events at the Norfolk Showground over the summer, in collaboration with the venue, and is returning for Christmas.

There will be 14 films shown from Thursday, December 10 until Sunday, December 13 and they will be chosen by polls on the Pop Up Pictures Facebook event.

Danny Banthorpe, who runs Pop Up Pictures with Andrew Bunn, said: “Elf and Home Alone are always popular and Die Hard too, which is a bit of contentious one.

“We are returning for Christmas after the success of the summer and it is a socially distanced event people can enjoy from the safety of their cars.”

Elsie’s Pizza and Natural Born Grillers will be serving hot food and the Snack Shack will offer popcorn and other treats.

Tickets are also still on sale for the Pop Up Pictures Halloween screenings, running from October 29 until November 1, at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk, with films including Get Out, Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters.

