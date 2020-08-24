New company delivering gooey cookies to your door in Norfolk

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:15 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 24 August 2020

Karim El-Bahi, from Norwich, has launched new cookie delivery company Choowey 'N' Goowey Picture: Supplied

Archant

A new company has launched in Norwich delivering New York-style chunky cookies across Norfolk, with plans to launch a postal service nationwide too.

Choowey ‘N’ Goowey has been launched by Karim El-Bahi, aged 21, who lives in the city and began working in hospitality when he was 15, alongside studying at Thorpe St Andrew High School and City College Norwich.

Before lockdown, he had been working for a media publishing company but after being put on furlough he began baking with his partner.

Mr El-Bahi had wanted to start his own business for a while and believed “the idea would come when the time was right” and it finally came when he “stumbled upon some cookie recipes”.

He felt he could improve the recipes and with many companies delivering brownies and doughnuts, he spotted a gap in the market for a cookie delivery service.

After perfecting the ingredients, Mr El-Bahi is now ready to launch and will begin on Saturday, September 5 with delivery in person around Norfolk and a nationwide postal service will launch soon.

Each cookie is five ounces, around four times the size of a shop-bought one, and is crunchy on the outside and gooey in the middle, coming in boxes of six or 10.

There are currently three flavours, which are milk chocolate chip, white chocolate and hazelnut and triple chocolate chip, all made using brown butter, and customers can also get a variety box.

Mr El-Bahi said: “I spotted a gap in the market for handmade, quality cookies and I am starting solely online but I have plans for a store in the future.

“We offer thick New York-style cookies using only the best ingredients and I am planning to do gluten-free soon and move slowly to vegan options too.

“Baking has always interested me as working as a bar tender for four years I was only ever a few metres from the kitchen and I have also worked with dessert chefs.

“I want to reinvent the cookie and this is a very unique company.”

Pre-order by September 2 at chooweyngoowey.com

