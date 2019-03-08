Chinese students learn to street dance at The Garage

Students from China''s Suzhou Foreign Language School learning street dance Credit: Wayne Savage Archant

More than 70 students from China’s Suzhou Foreign Language School bust out their best dance moves at The Garage in Norwich.

Proving dance is a universal language, they spent the morning grooving, locking and popping with instructors Victoria Taylor, Scott Atkins and Sarah Brett.

The 12-13 year olds have been studying at the Norwich-based English Experience School of English for two weeks, sharing their culture and soaking up ours. They love western culture and many learn pop and street dance back home.

They had lots of fun during three separate street dance workshops before coming together to show each other what they'd learned.

The Garage, in Chapel Field North, runs street dance classes for year three-four, five-six, seven-eight, nine-13 and age 16 plus.

For details about these and what else is on visit thegarage.org.uk/whats-on

