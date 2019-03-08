Search

Chinese students learn to street dance at The Garage

PUBLISHED: 16:31 26 April 2019

Wayne Savage

Students from China'’s Suzhou Foreign Language School learning street dance Credit: Wayne Savage

Students from China''s Suzhou Foreign Language School learning street dance Credit: Wayne Savage

Archant

More than 70 students from China’s Suzhou Foreign Language School bust out their best dance moves at The Garage in Norwich.

Proving dance is a universal language, they spent the morning grooving, locking and popping with instructors Victoria Taylor, Scott Atkins and Sarah Brett.

The 12-13 year olds have been studying at the Norwich-based English Experience School of English for two weeks, sharing their culture and soaking up ours. They love western culture and many learn pop and street dance back home.

They had lots of fun during three separate street dance workshops before coming together to show each other what they'd learned.

The Garage, in Chapel Field North, runs street dance classes for year three-four, five-six, seven-eight, nine-13 and age 16 plus.

For details about these and what else is on visit thegarage.org.uk/whats-on

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Jail for Norwich man who made former partner’s life hell

Kalum Aldous-Morris. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

