7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House Archant

From party bingo to a charity big band night, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen K Amos. Photo: James Penlidis Photography Stephen K Amos. Photo: James Penlidis Photography

What: Bingo Bango Bongo

Where: The Bowling House, 5-7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

When: February 2, 8pm to 11.30pm

Cost: £5, tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite

Barry ‘balls up’ Bulsara presents Bingo, Bango, Bongo - all the excitement of prize bingo, with a funky soundtrack and a few saucy surprises thrown in.

There are joke on offer at the comedy bingo, which is split into two 50 minute acts, range from a china cat to a thousand piece jigsaw with some pieces missing and there will also be free shots given out too.

The event will take place in the brand new upstairs space launching with the bingo event and it also has a cocktail bar.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Bowling House Facebook page for future bingo events.

Patience by Stephie Butler at the Festival of Watercolours Patience by Stephie Butler at the Festival of Watercolours

What: Stephen K Amos

Where: Norwich Playhouse, 42-58 St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB

When: February 4, 7.30pm

Cost: £17.50

Highly acclaimed stand-up comedian Stephen K Amos hits the road this Autumn with his brand new tour, Bouquets and Brickbats.

As Brexit looms on, Trump reigns rampant and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen’s main aim is to cheer us up.

Forget everything that’s going on in the world and head to the Playhouse and enjoy one of the most likeable figures in British comedy, as seen on Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, QI and more.

Sounds of Simon Sounds of Simon

What: Snowdrop Sunday and art exhibitions

Where: St Margaret’s Church, Thorpe Market, Norfolk, NR11 8UA

When: February 3, 10, 17 and 24 12pm-4.30pm

Cost: Free

As has been tradition for some years now, St Margaret’s Church in Thorpe Market will be flinging its doors open to the Spring to welcome visitors who come and visit the snowdrops in the churchyard.

There will also be rotating exhibitions by local and visiting artists in the church, starting with stained glass craftsmen and restorer Neil Forkes of Forkes Stained Glass on February 3 who will display his work and have smaller items for sale.

What: Bad Day at Black Rock

Where: Wymondham Ex-Services Club (Regal Cinema), 9 Friarscroft Lan, Wymondham NR18 0AT

When: February 3, 2.30pm

Cost: Adults £5, concessions £4, available from Simply Cards (Market Street) or on the door

The Regal Experience opens this year’s programme of classic movies with a screening of the highly acclaimed 1955 thriller Bad Day at Black Rock. Directed by John Sturges, the story sees the legendary Spencer Tracy playing a one-armed World War Two veteran, who arrives at a remote desert community only to be met with hostility. Among a stellar cast are Robert Ryan, Ernest Borgnine and Lee Marvin.

Supporting will be The Gentleman from Texas, a B western from 1946 starring Johnny Mack Brown, a popular cowboy in cinema matinees years ago.

What: Festival of Watercolours

Where: Wells Maltings, Staithe St, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AN

When: Until February 24, 11am to 4pm daily

Cost: Free

Art enthusiasts are in for a treat as another exciting exhibition opens at Wells Maltings with the Society of East Anglian Watercolourists (SEAW) set to show their work in the upstairs Handa Gallery.

Awash: A Festival of Watercolour features over 100 original paintings as well as greetings cards, demonstrations, workshops and more.

What: The Sounds of Simon

Where: Diss Corn Hall

When: February 2, 7.30pm

Cost: £15

Lose yourself in nostalgia and enjoy all the hits that established Paul Simon as one of the most successful songwriters of all time with a four piece band, video clips and stories from the last 50 years.

From Mrs Robinson to Homeward Bound, this is your chance to hear these songs as they were originally performed.

What: Get Fit Fur February

Where: St Andrew & St Peter’s Church, 1 ain Road, North Burlingham, NR13 4TA

When: February 3, 10am to 12pm

Cost: Free

Organised by Dog Furiendly, over the next four weeks there will be group walks taking place on walks across Norfolk including Burlingham Woods on February 3 (free parking), February 9 at Holt country Park (£2 parking), February 17 Pigneys Wood (free parking) and February 24 Sandringham Estate Country Park (free parking).

The walks are free to join but the organisers would like you to bring one healthy food item, such as fruit and a dog treat to be raffled as a hamper at the end of the walk and everyone who takes part will get a free ticket.

Search ‘Dog Furiendly’ on eventbrite.co.uk or Facebook for more information.