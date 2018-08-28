Video

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market

With most of us finishing work for Christmas this week, there are plenty of festive events taking place to entertain the whole family.

From a disco and chips night to pantomime, celebrate the final countdown to Christmas in style.

What: The Sky is Full of Light

Where: St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: December 22, 7pm and 9pm

Cost: £15 adults, £9.50 concessions, www.voiceproject.co.uk

The Sky is Full of Light

The Voice Project Choir’s 10th anniversary Christmas concert with Andy Sheppard and special guest singers and instrumentalists.

The choir are presenting two very special Christmas concerts titled ‘The Sky is Full of Light’ after the song written for the choir by famed jazz musician Barbara Thompson.

The concerts will feature some of The Voice Project’s favourite pieces from the past decade alongside new seasonal songs especially written for the event.

With innovative visuals by artist Sal Pittman and atmospheric lighting, the event will be a visual delight.

What: Snow White

Joseph Ballard as Queen Titania in Snow White

Where: North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre, Black Swan Loke, NR28 9BX

When: December 20 to 24

Cost: £8 in advance, www.new-stages.co.uk/popup

A magic mirror, snow and a poisoned apple, topped with comedy and some audience participation make up the ingredients for this year’s Christmas family pantomime of Snow White.

Following on from the success of Jack and the Beanstalk last year, the show has once again been written and produced by Joseph Ballard, who founded the theatre and runs New Stages.

After donning the frocks of the dame last year, Joseph will be playing the Wicked Queen Titania in this year’s festive offering.

Christmas swim in Hunstanton

He will be joined on stage by members of the People’s Theatre Company, along with the young dancers of Dance For Fun and members of North Norfolk Youth Theatre.

What: Christmas beach swims

Where: Various locations

When: Christmas Day/Boxing Day

Cost: Free, charity donations welcome

It’s the season to be chilly with festive swims taking place across the region to help cure those Christmas Day hangovers.

The Birdcage

CROMER: Boxing Day, fun run at 10am starting from Cromer Pier forecourt, 11am swim, raising money for MIND. HUNSTANTON: Christmas Day, registration at Oasis Leisure Centre at 10.30am, swim 11am, raises money Hunstanton Round Table for local charities, download application form at www.hunstantonroundtable.com, MUNDESLEY: Boxing Day, refreshments from 10.30am, sea dip takes place at 11am, raising money Mundesley Jaguar Explorer Scout Group and the North Norfolk Surf Life-Saving Club. OVERSTRAND: Boxing day, the event will begin at 10.30am at the bottom of the ramp leading onto the beach at the west end of the village.

What: Disco and Chips night

Where: The Birdcage, 23 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DS

When: December 20, 2pm to 9pm

Cost: £2 entry

Christmas Exhibition at Gallery Plus in Wells

Head to the Norwich Lanes for the ultimate dining experience - disco and chips!

The rotation of records will start at 2pm running all the way through to 9pm.

Make sure to bring along your family and friends and pick up fish and chips, or even a battered burger, from Grosvenor’s Fish Bar before coming across to The Birdcage for a boogie.

What: Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers’ Market

Where: Creake Road, North Creake, Fakenham NR21 9LF

When: December 22, 9.30am to 1pm

Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market

Cost: Free entry and car parking

The Christmas Farmers’ Market is a festive event for all ages and Father Christmas will also visit for an hour from 11am. There will be over 45 stall holders, including a range of meats, cakes, Indian curries and samosas, pies, puddings and tarts.

You can also make sure it’s a merry Christmas, with spirits and local beer on offer too.

What: Christmas Exhibition

Where: Gallery Plus, Warham Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1QA

When: Until December 22, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The Gallery Plus Christmas Exhibition includes a fantastic and colourful collection of artwork, including paintings and original prints by local artists.

There is a range of hand-made Murano glass jewellery and a selection of ceramic vessels and vases, along with stunning glass sculptures, with something for all budgets.

For anyone who likes to see art outside, there is a selection of natural form sculptures by Toby Winterbourn.

What: Christmas Dinner

Where: The Boundary Pub, 414 Aylsham Rd, Norwich, NR3 2SA

When: December 25

Cost: Free

Jonathon Childs, landlord of the pub, is offering to cook a free dinner for people spending Christmas Day alone as he doesn’t want to see anyone by themselves on December 25.

Pop into the pub before Christmas Day and put your name down if you would like to come along.