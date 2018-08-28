Search

Chase & Status coming to Norwich for New Year’s Eve

PUBLISHED: 15:42 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 16 November 2018

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus

Archant

DJ duo Chase & Status are set to see in the new year in style at a special event in the city.

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing AstronautThe Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

The pair, whose hits include Blind Faith, End Credits and Lost & Not Found, are set to perform at the Norfolk Showground on December 31.

The event has been organised by The Dancing Astronaut, who organise warehouse events at the venue, and past acts have included DJs MK and Sigma.

The Dancing Astronaut uses a team of set designers, production experts, actors and local design team to create a completely transformed venue.

A spokesman for The Dancing Astronaut said: “After visiting events in London, Leeds, and Manchester and Europe, we wanted to bring elements of those events to Norwich.

“We describe the events as a happy-go-lucky adventure where anything goes and surprises wait around every corner.

“The event is going to be action packed from the start with bespoke set design, loads of confetti and the biggest New Year’s countdown Norwich has ever seen live streamed from London.

“Chase & Status are arguably the biggest DJ Duo in the world so we’re super excited to have them in Norwich on NYE.

“The show is open to everyone and we expect it to be super popular and to sell out quickly”

There will also be bus tickets on sale for a £6 return from the UEA campus and the city centre.

Dressing up is also encouraged at the event to “immerse yourself in the full Dancing Astronaut experience” with last entry up until 9pm.

There will also be 100 tickets released allowing entry up until 10pm.

The event is 18+ and show and bus tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 at 9am here,

You can also find out all the latest event information on The Dancing Astronaut Facebook page.

