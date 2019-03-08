Acrobats who appeared in Dumbo set to perform at Chapelfield Summer Circus

All the fun of the fair is returning to the city with international sensation Circus Abyssinia set to headline Chapelfield Summer Circus.

Circus Abyssinia are bringing their international smash-hit Ethiopian Dreams to the east of England for the first time.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is hosted in Marybelle, the distinctive Big Top tent, in the city centre park from July 11 to 14.

Alongside world-class circus shows featuring international legends are performances by up-and-coming stars of tomorrow, opportunities to have a go yourself and lots of fun for all the family.

Circus Abyssinia has taken the world by storm in the last two years, earning rave reviews around the globe from New York to London and from Paris to Singapore, Adelaide and Tokyo.

They left millions of TV viewers breathless at the Royal Variety Performance and recently thrilled cinemagoers with their appearance in Disney's live-action movie, Tim Burton's Dumbo and will come to the city for two performances on Saturday July 13.

Ethiopian Dreams follows the magical, true tale of brothers Bibi and Bichu, who dreamed as little boys of joining the circus.

They grew up to help raise a phenomenal new tradition of circus in Ethiopia and they star in this show as the 'elder statesmen' of a 15-strong cast. To the irresistible rhythms of Ethiopian music the show is a feast of death-defying tricks, ensemble acrobatics, human juggling, contortion, hoop-diving and Chinese pole.

Sharing the bill are Norwich's own international circus company, Lost in Translation, who weigh in with the colourful, loud and funny Hotel Paradiso from July 11 to 12. (11 and 12 July).

The stage becomes a physical playground as a multinational cast of six highly skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers tell the story of the hotel staff's battle to save their home and livelihood from the dastardly banker.

Massimiliano Rossetti, Chapelfield Summer Circus director, said: "Circus Abyssinia have what is simply one of the greatest shows in the world today and it will be our thrill to bring the new version of Hotel Paradiso to Norfolk for the first time.

"All this and the chance to see some of the talent we are nurturing right here in our home city."

For full information on all shows visit circusnorwich.co.uk