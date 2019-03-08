Chainska Brassika review: their classic Ska sound backed up by a dynamite brass section is an undeniable crowd pleasing formula

Chainska Brassika performing at Norwich Arts Centre.

The Norwich Arts Centre was bouncing to the canisveric sound of ska on Saturday night.

Chainska Brassika performing at Norwich Arts Centre.

London based 8-piece Chainska Brassika are firm party-starting favourites, rocking crowds from Glastonbury to Notting Hill Carnival and Rototom Sunplash to Outlook. Regularly found opening for 2-Tone legends Madness, Chainska are at the forefront of the new UK Ska movement. Their high-energy live show has taken the band to some of the Ska & Reggae world's biggest stages, spreading their contagious horn driven anthems across the UK, mainland Europe and and even on a full blown tour of Jamaica.

The band reeled off a number of their hard hitting EP's, including Bad Habits, Summer Dubbin and All Night Long, to the delight of the sizely audience in attendance.

Their latest album 'Harry J Business' was recorded at Harry J Studios in Kingston with double Grammy award winning producer Stephen Stewart. The album featured a rare guest performance from reggae legend Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals, and has gained major airplay across BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 6 Music & BBC Radio 1xtra. The album gained a 6-page review in the world's biggest Reggae magazine 'Festiville' and got them invited to showcase at SXSW Festival in Texas.

Chainska Brassika performing at Norwich Arts Centre.

With their classic Ska sound backed up by a dynamite brass section, Chainska Brassika continue to win over new fans and delight their faithful following with their undeniable crowd pleasing formula.

Having been dubbed by legendary group the Skatelites as one of the most impressive and promising upcoming acts in the Reggae/Ska, you can sense that this group will certainly induct themselves into the UK's elect within the ska scene for the long term.

