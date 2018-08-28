Video

WATCH: What the Theatre Royal panto cast really think of each other

Stars of Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Kiera-Nicole Brennan as The Genie, Steven Roberts as Aladdin_Anna Hannides as Princess Willow and Rik Makarem as Abananzar. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography 2018

Some of the stars of the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime Aladdin have been revealing all about their fellow cast mates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have been answering questions about who learns their lines the best, who makes the most mess in the dressing rooms, and which of them is the best singer in the production.

REVIEW: Aladdin at Norwich Theatre Royal is a show which really delivers the panto goods in plentiful supply