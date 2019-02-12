Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Caroline’s Kitchen, Theatre Royal review: Mostly sweet but sticky in parts

PUBLISHED: 14:53 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 07 March 2019

Caroline Langshrine and Jasmyn Banks in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam Taylor

Caroline Langshrine and Jasmyn Banks in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam Taylor

Archant

Caroline’s Kitchen written by leading playwright Torben Betts and headed by Lovejoy and Judge John Deed star Caroline Langshrine has all the ingredients for a great show.

Caroline Langshrine and Tom England in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam TaylorCaroline Langshrine and Tom England in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam Taylor

The dark comedy is at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday and was a last minute addition to the theatre programme after the UK tour of To Kill A Mockingbird was cancelled over a rights issue.

The play is entirely set in the kitchen of celebrity TV chef Caroline Mortimer and begins with her filming the latest episode.

But when the camera stops rolling it becomes clear that her life isn’t as perfect as it appears on screen as she is hiding an affair with her builder Graeme played by Hollyoaks star James Sutton.

Her chaotic assistant Amanda, played by Jasymn Banks, who I recognised from playing Derek Branning’s daughter in EastEnders, shows Caroline some paparazzi pictures of her drunk that a national newspaper plans to print.

Meanwhile her vegan son, who she regularly reminds everyone is a Cambridge graduate, returns home and announces he wants to volunteer in Syria.

Her brute of a husband Mike, played by Aden Gillet, comes back from golf and the show descends into disaster as an unexpected guest arrives and somebody ends up getting hurt.

Aden Gillet in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam TaylorAden Gillet in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam Taylor

Unfortunately, the show is a bit of a slow-burner until the interval with repetitive dialogue about Caroline’s drinking problem and Leo discussing coming out to his father which seems a little dated.

There were also quite a few long pauses which were meant to be for dramatic effect but at times seemed like the actors had forgotten their lines instead.

However, once Mike booms onto the set the pace picks up and the second half is an enjoyable farce as things heat up and secrets are revealed.

The acting was strong from all the cast, although some of the roles were a little flimsy, and gave a humorous insight into Middle England.

The show began as Monogamy in London’s Park Theatre and went on a UK tour and after Torben made some changes it went on the road again as Caroline’s Kitchen with a new cast and is set to open Off-Broadway this year.

Whilst the show was enjoyable and entertaining, the plot lacked the bite to keep me engaged for the full show.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Semi-detached Norwich house could become eight-bedroom student property

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Semi-detached Norwich house could become eight-bedroom student property

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Triple injury boost for Canaries ahead of Swansea City test

Todd Cantwell has trained this week after a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man rammed police blockade and sped through Norwich - before trying to hide in Sainsbury’s

The junction of Brazengate and Queens Road in Norwich Photo: Google Street View

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Caroline’s Kitchen, Theatre Royal review: Mostly sweet but sticky in parts

Caroline Langshrine and Jasmyn Banks in Caroline's Kitchen Credit: Sam Taylor

Thousands of youngsters turn out for Norfolk careers festival

Students at the REME stand at the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival 2019. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists