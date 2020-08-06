Search

Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 12:20 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 April 2020

We Will Rock You is one of the shows that has been rescheduled at Norwich Theatre Royal due to coronavirus Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Archant

From hit musical We Will Rock You to family classic Holes, as Norwich Theatre Royal remains closed due to coronavirus here are all the latest updates on cancelled and rescheduled shows.

In line with government advice, the Theatre Royal is closed until further notice and they are currently working with a large number of promoters and producers to reschedule as many events as possible to future dates.

They are urging customers not to contact the box office or social media team about specific shows and all ticket-holders will be contacted directly by phone or email if the show they booked has been cancelled or rescheduled.

They are also working closely with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd to find alternative dates for Les Miserables, which cut short its Norwich run, and they will get in touch with customers directly about credits and refunds which “may take a few weeks due to the sheer number of ticket-holders”.

Theatre bosses are trying to find new dates for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre RoyalTheatre bosses are trying to find new dates for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

This is the full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows show far...

The upcoming run of Holes has been cancelled Credit: Manuel HarlanThe upcoming run of Holes has been cancelled Credit: Manuel Harlan

Cancelled

Holes (April 15 to 18)

A Monster Calls (April 21 to 25)

Northern Ballet‘s Little Red Riding Hood (April 27)

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever has been rescheduled Credit: Dan TsantilisPeppa Pig's Best Day Ever has been rescheduled Credit: Dan Tsantilis

Welsh National Opera: The Marriage of Figaro (April 30 to May 2)

The Guilty Feminist: Live with Deborah Frances-White (May 11)

The Birthday Party (May 12 to 16)

Stella School of Dance (May 24)

Breakin’ Convention (May 29 to 30)

Sheila‘s Island(June 9 to 13)

Rescheduled

Tenebrae Choir (April 7) - August 9 2020

Michala Jane School of (April 10) August 29 2020

Peppa Pig (April 11 and 12) – August 1 and 2 2020

A Beautiful Noise (April 28) – August 25 2020

We Will Rock You (May 4 to 9) – w/c April 26 2021

Lost in Music (May 18) – August 28 2020

Banff Film Festival (May 26) – October 30 2020

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (June 7) – August 6 2020

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis (June 17) – November 1 2020

English Youth Ballet: Swan Lake (June 18 and 19) – August 3 and 4

West Side Story (July 30 to August 1) – Postponed to 2021

For future shows, the box office phone service is open from 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday on 01603 630000 while online booking continues as normal at norwichtheatre.org.

