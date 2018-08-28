Video

Owner of Cafe Britannia set to takeover Norwich pub

Davina Tanner OBE - Chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises Credit: Matt Keal/Matt Keal Photography Archant

The social enterprise behind Cafe Britannia has announced plans to take on the lease of a Norwich pub.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Britannia Enterprises is set to open its fifth venue in the city in the former Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street which closed in September.

This will be the first pub run by the enterprise which offers mentoring and training to prisoners in the catering and hospitality industry.

The pub will be called Britannia Gardens and will be part of Ei Publican Partnerships which run more than 5,000 sites across the UK.

The venue is set to open in early December and will serve carveries up until Christmas and launch the full menu in the new year.

Davina Tanner OBE, Chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises said: “We’ve been looking for another Norwich venue for some time and the Gibraltar Gardens offers us exactly what we need.

“It occupies a lovely and large riverside location and can accommodate over 45 diners.

“We want to make this pub great again and put it back at the heart of the community.

“We’ll be giving it a new name of course – Britannia Gardens – and when we open it to the public in December it will share all the same values and ethos of the Britannia brand.”

They will be serving carveries up until Christmas and then in the new year will serve pub food Credit: Cafe Brttannia They will be serving carveries up until Christmas and then in the new year will serve pub food Credit: Cafe Brttannia

The pub is currently undergoing interior refurbishment ahead of the opening to give it the “full Britannia treatment” with changes to the outside planned for 2019.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Davina also has plans to host weddings and private functions in the large marquee and offer festive family dining experiences and party nights throughout December.

Ei Publican Partnerships recently came under fire after a number of pubs in the city, including The York Tavern, Brickmakers, Gardem House and Gibraltar Gardens, announced they would not be renewing their leases, with three putting it down to steep rent increases and the fourth saying they were denied a lease renewal.

But Miss Tanner is feeling positive about the partnership and “looking forward to working closely” with them to give something new to the local community. including 12 new jobs.

READ MORE: Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

Adam Cogan, regional manager of Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “We’re passionate about working closely with our publicans to create outstanding pubs for local communities.

“Davina and her team are experienced operators that are very well respected in the local area and we are confident the pub will be welcomed by regulars and new customers alike when it reopens its doors.”

Cafe Britannia first opened in the former Britannia Barracks on Mousehold Heath in 2014 and now has three other venues: Guildhall Britannia in Norwich city centre, Park Britannia in Waterloo Park and Court Britannia at Norwich Crown Court.