Bugzy Malone review: This breathless, energetic set underlined the point that Bugzy Malone is a must see live act

Bugzy Malone. Photo: Jordan Curtis Hughes Jordan Curtis Hughes

Manchester’s own Bugzy Malone brought his B Inspired tour to The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on Saturday [October 27] and treated the crowd to a show packed with energy from start to finish.

The ‘B. Inspired’ tour is one of the biggest headline tours to date from any grime artist.

Before the show even begun the crowd were chanting Bugzy’s name as they waited for his arrival on stage at what was a packed out show. As the audience prepared for the show, the song B Inspired began playing over the speakers.

As the man himself hit the stage, met with a massive applause, he kicked straight into his first song of the evening Done His Dance.

His track King of the North kept the energy levels up as he delivered it in excellent fashion with his renowned rapid-fire lyrics and altering pace which had the crowd singing along to every word.

This breathless, energetic set underlined the point that Bugzy Malone is a must see live act, from his great visuals/lighting effects to his super catchy and relatable lyrics.

Bugzy’s performance had a routine feel to it which was efficient and shows why so many young people look up to him.

The Manchester artist slowed the tempo down on Run - emphasising its simple message of loving yourself and everything else will follow - which was recieved with admiration by the crowd.

The rapper’s rise to fame has come off the back of compelling performances like Saturday night’s show in Norwich which has the crowd jumping to up-tempo tracks like Warning.

The pace of the night never seemed to drop and he gave a performance that left the crowd shouting “Bugzy! Bugzy!” as he left the stage.