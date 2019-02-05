Buckcherry and Hoobastank to bring their co-headline tour to Norwich

Rock band Buckcherry. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona PR Courtesy of Pomona PR

Buckcherry and Hoobastank are teaming up for a co-headline UK tour that kicks off today [February 5] and will see them perform at The LCR, UEA in Norwich on February 17.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich show, which is the last stop on the 10-date run, will feature headline sets from both bands where they will play their famous hits.

Buckcherry, an American rock band from Anaheim in California, hit the studio in September of last year to start recording a brand new album.

Working with Mike Plotnikoff who produced their last platinum album, they have released a small taste of what’s to come in the form of their latest single Bent - the first track taken from the forthcoming album which is due in the spring.

The tour will mark Buckcherry’s return to the UK following their appearance at the Stone Free Festival in June and shows in Newcastle and Glasgow.

Hoobastank are a multi-platinum selling American rock band who formed back in 1994 in Agoura Hills in California.

With a career that has seen them sell more then 10 million albums worldwide, they released their sixth studio album Push Pull in May 2018 via Napalm Records.

Hoobastank’s highly anticipated return to the UK comes right off the heels of their 15th Anniversary tour of The Reason in the United States.

Support will be provided by Adelitas Way across all of the dates and will see the group hitting the road for their first ever UK tour.

With tracks like Invincible and Sick, Adelitas Way have established a loyal fanbase over the last ten years. UK fans will finally have a chance to see the band and will not be disappointed.

• Tickets to the Norwich show at The LCR, UEA are available for £25 advance from the Norwich Box Office website

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram