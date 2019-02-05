Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Buckcherry and Hoobastank to bring their co-headline tour to Norwich

05 February, 2019 - 15:39
Rock band Buckcherry. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona PR

Rock band Buckcherry. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona PR

Courtesy of Pomona PR

Buckcherry and Hoobastank are teaming up for a co-headline UK tour that kicks off today [February 5] and will see them perform at The LCR, UEA in Norwich on February 17.

The Norwich show, which is the last stop on the 10-date run, will feature headline sets from both bands where they will play their famous hits.

Buckcherry, an American rock band from Anaheim in California, hit the studio in September of last year to start recording a brand new album.

Working with Mike Plotnikoff who produced their last platinum album, they have released a small taste of what’s to come in the form of their latest single Bent - the first track taken from the forthcoming album which is due in the spring.

The tour will mark Buckcherry’s return to the UK following their appearance at the Stone Free Festival in June and shows in Newcastle and Glasgow.

Hoobastank are a multi-platinum selling American rock band who formed back in 1994 in Agoura Hills in California.

With a career that has seen them sell more then 10 million albums worldwide, they released their sixth studio album Push Pull in May 2018 via Napalm Records.

Hoobastank’s highly anticipated return to the UK comes right off the heels of their 15th Anniversary tour of The Reason in the United States.

Support will be provided by Adelitas Way across all of the dates and will see the group hitting the road for their first ever UK tour.

With tracks like Invincible and Sick, Adelitas Way have established a loyal fanbase over the last ten years. UK fans will finally have a chance to see the band and will not be disappointed.

• Tickets to the Norwich show at The LCR, UEA are available for £25 advance from the Norwich Box Office website

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Some EU citizens in Norwich have to take 214-mile round trip to apply to stay in UK, councillor claims

James Wright. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

Ministers told to put patients at centre of mental health redesign

Heather Edmondson from Litcham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Robbie Savage refuses to apologise for saying he’s not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Robbie Savage in action for Derby against Norwich in 2010. (Pic by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists