Bubble tea and fried chicken shop set to open in Norwich

Crispy fried chicken. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Amarita

Forget tea and cake as a new bubble tea and chicken shop has been given the go-ahead for Norwich city centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Various Bubble Tea in a plastic cups. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Various Bubble Tea in a plastic cups. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning permission has been granted by Norwich City Council for a new eatery in 46 London Street.

The business will occupy the ground floor of the building which already has Siam Hair Design on the first floor and is next to Costa Coffee.

The application has been made by Mr A Chen who lives in Brandon and will serve fried chicken and bubble tea.

Mr Chen applied to change the use from financial services to cafe/restaurant back in August and it was approved on October 18.

Conditions of the application state it cannot open between 11pm and 7am on any day as it is outside the Late Night Activity Zone in the city.

READ MORE: Alan Partridge ‘kidnapped’ from Norwich bar

He is also not permitted to install any fume extraction system without prior approval by the council.

The former service desk and reception area will be used as a seating area and counter for serving food.

The three former offices to the rear are to be used as a kitchen, storage area and office.