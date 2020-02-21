Search

Brooklyn outfit Daddy Long Legs to play Norwich tonight

PUBLISHED: 10:27 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 21 February 2020

Daddy Long Legs. Picture: Supplied by PRB Presents

Daddy Long Legs. Picture: Supplied by PRB Presents

Supplied by PRB Presents

The audience can expect the blues with a few twists when Brooklyn outfit Daddy Long Legs arrive in Norfolk tonight (February 21).

The trio have crossed the Atlantic for a tour of the UK and Ireland to promote their latest album, Lowdown Ways, and they will be performing their genre-crossing music at Norwich Arts Centre.

Expect to hear influences from the likes of Captain Beefheart, Howlin' Wolf, MC5 and Dr Feelgood, but with more than a nod to gospel, Cajun and country in there, too.

You may also want to watch:

Formed in 2010, Daddy Long Legs comprise Brian Hurd (vocals, harmonica, guitar), Murat Akturk (slide guitar) and Josh Styles (drums, maracas). Along the way they have played with and won plaudits from names including Jon Spencer.

Giving the thumbs-up to Lowdown Ways, Spencer said: "Daddy Long Legs have finally made a studio album that matches their reputation as a firecracker live act."

He added that the new tracks "expand and solidify their blues-punk sound while keeping alive a tradition and vital part of American roots music".

- Tickets to see Daddy Long Legs at Norwich Arts Centre on February 21 are available for £14 advance via their website

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, our podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Caroline Flack's family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New temporary car park opens at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital to pave way for multi storey

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

