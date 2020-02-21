Brooklyn outfit Daddy Long Legs to play Norwich tonight

The audience can expect the blues with a few twists when Brooklyn outfit Daddy Long Legs arrive in Norfolk tonight (February 21).

The trio have crossed the Atlantic for a tour of the UK and Ireland to promote their latest album, Lowdown Ways, and they will be performing their genre-crossing music at Norwich Arts Centre.

Expect to hear influences from the likes of Captain Beefheart, Howlin' Wolf, MC5 and Dr Feelgood, but with more than a nod to gospel, Cajun and country in there, too.

Formed in 2010, Daddy Long Legs comprise Brian Hurd (vocals, harmonica, guitar), Murat Akturk (slide guitar) and Josh Styles (drums, maracas). Along the way they have played with and won plaudits from names including Jon Spencer.

Giving the thumbs-up to Lowdown Ways, Spencer said: "Daddy Long Legs have finally made a studio album that matches their reputation as a firecracker live act."

He added that the new tracks "expand and solidify their blues-punk sound while keeping alive a tradition and vital part of American roots music".

- Tickets to see Daddy Long Legs at Norwich Arts Centre on February 21 are available for £14 advance via their website

