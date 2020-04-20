Search

Brick Pizza in Norwich launch home delivery kits

20 April, 2020 - 16:08
Brick Pizza in Norwich has launched DIY kits to combat coronavirus Picture: Joshua Cooper/Denise Bradley

Joshua Cooper/Denise Bradley

Brick Pizza in Norwich has launched make your own kits where customers are given all the ingredients to create the perfect pizza.

Brick Pizza's new make your own kits come with everything you need to make the perfect pizza Picture: Joshua Cooper/Charged Social MediaBrick Pizza's new make your own kits come with everything you need to make the perfect pizza Picture: Joshua Cooper/Charged Social Media

The popular pizza joint, located next to Norwich Market, has gained a legion of fans since opening in December 2015 and they have also been running a delivery service since last February.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, they have launched home pizza kits, with a choice of margherita or pepperoni, which serves two and include dough balls, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and semolina.

READ MORE: Owners of Moco Kitchen street food van set to open café in Norwich

George Colley, co-owner of Brick Pizza, said: “We thought it would be really fun for kids and something good for people to do and we are also really focusing on our frozen pizzas.”

You can buy Brick frozen pizzas at Bread Source, PB George Butchers, R.J. Bray Butchers and White House Farm and order the home kits on the Brick app.

Topic Tags:

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

‘From something horrible came a lot of good’ - Cancer leads Norwich man to become award-winning photographer

Dibs McCallum with his daughter, Eliza. Picture: Dibs McCallum

