Brick Pizza in Norwich launch home delivery kits

Brick Pizza in Norwich has launched make your own kits where customers are given all the ingredients to create the perfect pizza.

The popular pizza joint, located next to Norwich Market, has gained a legion of fans since opening in December 2015 and they have also been running a delivery service since last February.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, they have launched home pizza kits, with a choice of margherita or pepperoni, which serves two and include dough balls, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and semolina.

George Colley, co-owner of Brick Pizza, said: “We thought it would be really fun for kids and something good for people to do and we are also really focusing on our frozen pizzas.”

You can buy Brick frozen pizzas at Bread Source, PB George Butchers, R.J. Bray Butchers and White House Farm and order the home kits on the Brick app.