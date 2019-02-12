Search

Video: Take a look inside Brewdog Norwich’s new upstairs room

PUBLISHED: 18:06 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 24 February 2019

Brewdog is opening an upstairs room that will host beer tasting sessions and botttomless brunch. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brewdog is opening an upstairs room that will host beer tasting sessions and botttomless brunch. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A Norwich pub has expanded its premises to include a function room and events space.

BrewDog Norwich on Queen street, has opened a new upstairs space which will allow the venue to host events such as tastings, bottle shares and club meetings as well as offering more seating space for its customers.

BrewDog Norwich on Queen street, has opened a new upstairs space which will allow the venue to host events such as tastings, bottle shares and club meetings as well as offering more seating space for its customers.

Michelle Hall, Brewdog Norwich’s manager said the opening of the new space was much needed: “I think it will go really well, we’re overflowing downstairs so the extra space is definitely needed.

“We also really like putting on events so we’re really excited to push the boundaries and get involved with the community and settle in a bit more,” she said.

Following the opening of the new upstairs space on Friday, February 22, the pub celebrated with a bottomless brunch event on Sunday.

In March the venue will host a craft beer festival.

