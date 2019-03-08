Search

Brass Funkeys review: A terrific set of rip roaring raw brass

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 September 2019

The Brass Funkeys peforming at the Arts Centre in Norwich. Picture David Warman.

The Brass Funkeys peforming at the Arts Centre in Norwich. Picture David Warman.

Archant

The newly renovated Arts Centre was awash with the sound of heavy hitting horns as the Brass Funkeys bowled into Norwich on Friday night.

The Brass Funkeys peforming at the Arts Centre in Norwich. Picture David Warman.

The Brass Funkeys are an 8-piece London-based Brass Band who draw on the traditions of New Orleans. Formed in 2011, they have played at major festivals including Glastonbury, Wilderness and the North Sea Jazz Festival as well as London venues including The O2 Brooklyn Bowl, Koko Camden, and Ronnie Scott's.

Performing a combination of original rhythms from their recently released album Rabbled Rouser, the group also do a number of sound stomping covers to the likes of Justin Timberlake and Clean Bandit, bringing a vociferous orchestral brass sound to the dancefloor difficult to rival.

They have recently launched their aforementioned second album with a sold-out show at Rich Mix and a 14-date UK tour from Cornwall to Newcastle, featuring 13 tracks of original compositions by band members and other unusual covers such as Gorillaz 'Dirty Harry' and Royce Wood Junior 'Honeydripper'.

Rabble Rouser marks the Brass Funkeys out as a trailblazer in the new generation of UK Brass Bands, while still holding true to the New Orleans sound.

Within their collective, the band possess highly esteemed trombonist, Tom Green, Winner of the 2013 Dankworth Prize for Jazz Composition, and undoubtedly set to enhance his blossoming reputation as one of the nation's finest jazz artists. Delivering some virtuoso trombone solos throughout the gig, the crowd in attendance were left purring to the rip roaring sound of raw brass, sousaphones to boot courtesy of John Caddick, and a rousing rendition of 'Killing in the Name of' to bring the curtain down on a terrific set.

